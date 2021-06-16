Akashneel Dasgupta joins Network Advertising as Chief Creative Officer

As per the role, Akashneel Dasgupta will be responsible for leadership in collaborating with his team in creating work that adds value to the Client’s Businesses at Network Advertising.

Network Advertising has appointed Akashneel Dasgupta as its Chief Creative Officer. He joins Network from BBDO, Gurgaon.

Akashneel is a MICA graduate with over 16 years of experience who began his career as a Strategic Planner but switched over to creative for the sheer love of films and filmmaking.

Commenting on the new role, Akashneel said, “Independent. Integrated and most importantly Indian. Not too many agencies can truly claim to be that in the current scenario. Added to that is a culture of empathy and transparency. It is a story that deserves to travel further, and I would be extremely happy to contribute to this wonderful place, that is an outlier in today’s world. At the same time preserve the culture which has been carefully built over decades, by the current team.”

Akashneel has also had successful stints at DDB Mudra, Lowe Lintas and ADK Fortune.

Vinod Nair, MD, Network Advertising, said, “We are extremely fortunate to have a powerhouse of talent like Akashneel on board at Network. A rare combination of a Strategic Planner turned Creative Director; I am looking forward to seeing his leadership in collaborating with his team in creating work that adds value to our Client’s Businesses”.

