Amazon Pay expresses gratitude to the Heroes of COVID-19 in latest campaign

Amazon unfolds the extraordinary efforts and commitment of individuals and groups, including the frontline staff, lab technicians, and lesser-known heroes like drivers, watchmen, and many more who are selflessly doing their best for society and people during a pandemic.

Amazon Pay announced the launch of Ummeed Ke Chehre – a digital-led campaign to salute the unseen and unsung heroes of this pandemic who continue to work tirelessly to help and support others.

Speaking about the campaign, Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO, Amazon Pay India said. “UmmeedKeChehre, is our digital campaign to thank lakhs of Covid heroes for their commitment and aims to spread a strong message of positivity and hope during these tough times. It salutes the spirit of hope that is being exemplified by these ordinary folks through their extraordinary acts of serving and caring for people and communities.”

Everyone can pay gratitude towards Covid heroes by making donations through our partner NGOs’ Milap, Give India, Akshay Patra, Help Age, Humanity for Habitat, or also have an option to or share an Amazon Pay digital gift card as a gesture with their Covid-19 heroes. The campaign runs across multiple media channels to connect and encourage people to join the movement. It also encourages everyone to share a ‘Thank you note’ for their Covid Hero on their own social media channels using #PayYourRespect.

Also Read: Vanish explores sustainable fashion in new Amazon series

Leveraging the global and domestic supply and logistics network, Amazon is enabling procurement, airlifting, local transportation, and seamless delivery of critical medical equipment to hospitals and communities where it’s needed the most. They have also scaled up relief efforts for our employees and their families too, including access to medical infrastructure and other supplies, quarantine facilities, financial support, and more.

Further, committed to providing vaccination support for 1MM employees, sellers, partners, and their dependents; and our on-premises vaccination camps are functional for employees and associates across multiple cities. So far, an investment of over USD 16.5 MM in COVID relief efforts for communities across the country, excluding employee relief efforts has been. As per Amazon, they will continue to explore more meaningful ways to support India in this time of need.

Comments