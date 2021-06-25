Cannes Lions 2021: All you need to know about the winning campaigns of Day 4 & 5

Winning awards in various categories for the first three days at Cannes Lions 2021, Indian agencies are back at it again on Day 4 & 5. Here’s all you need to know about the winning campaigns from the year.

Continuing with the agenda to make India proud at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021, Indian Agencies are back at winning awards in different categories on Day 4 & Day 5. On Day 4, India bagged one Silver and three Bronze Lions making it a total win of four metals. Dentsu Webchutney continued its winning streak by adding two Bronze Lions to its awards tally.

FCB Interface and Cheil India take home one Bronze and Silver Lion respectively in a different category for their campaigns. Cheil India’s “Now words aren’t just heard, but felt campaign” for Samsung was the only Silver Lion received by the country on Day 4.

On Day 5, FCB Ulka won a Bronze Lion for its Times of India campaign “Out and Proud” under the Sustainable Development Goals- Gender Equality category.

Cheil India

Now words aren’t just heard, but felt for Samsung

Position Silver Category Mobile

The campaign was launched to spread good vibes in a form of a Samsung smartphone that has two interfaces, one interface being for the deaf and blind users.

Dentsu Webchutney

The 8-Bit Journo for Vice Media

Position Bronze Category Mobile

The 8-Bit Journo campaign aimed at reconnecting the Kashmiris to the world. Under this, relevant news stories that the Kashmiris must have missed out on because of limited connections would be converted into Teletext and sent to them through SMS. The campaign won big on Day 2 of the festival as well.

The Better Half Recipes for Swiggy Instamart

Position Bronze Category Brand Experience and Activation

The campaign that went live on Valentine’s Day, aimed at splitting the cookbook into two halves to give equal responsibility to partners to cook a meal. Each partner had to follow their own side of instructions for making a meal together.

FCB Interface

The Punishing Signal for Mumbai Police

Position Bronze Category Brand Experience and Activation -Not-for-Profit/Charity/Government

The Punishing Signal is a campaign for Mumbai Traffic Police by FCB Interface to address the problem of noise pollution on the city roads. The campaign used special decibel meters on the traffic signals that forced the people to wait longer at the signal if the noise exceeds 85dB. It was done to teach all Mumbaikars that honking isn’t the way out at signals. This campaign too won a metal on the previous days.

FCB Ulka

Out and Proud campaign for Times of India

Position Bronze Category Sustainable Development Goals-gender equality

The campaign was launched in 2019 to celebrate the LGBTQ Indians and offering them a place in newspaper to share the stories of their connection and acceptance.

These were the Indian agencies that raised the bar at Cannes Lions 2021.

