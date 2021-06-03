Case Study: How Vedix India leveraged mom bloggers to own the concept of ‘champi’

With the engagement campaign, Vedix leveraged mom influencers and bloggers on Instagram to generate UGC by urging the audience to create Champi moments.

This case study explores how Vedix engagement campaign helped to rekindle the nostalgic moments between the mother-child duo during the fun activity of Champi through #ChampiTalksWithVedix campaign.

Category Introduction

Customization is the future of beauty in the personal care luxury industry. In a world where everything from clothes to shoes, everything seems to be personalized, the Indian beauty industry is also moving away from conventional, on-the-shelf to personalized beauty products

The global beauty and personal care market is worth close to $500 billion and is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR by 2025. At $80 billion, the herbal beauty industry is about 17% of the overall industry. However, the share of herbal products should increase driven by demand for such products as customers embrace a more sustainable lifestyle. Increasingly consumers are demanding products that are made to suit their skin/hair/body type. Ayurvedic formulations, with their focus on herbal ingredients and a view towards customization, are well-positioned to leverage this trend.

Brand Introduction

Vedix is India’s customized ayurvedic lifestyle & wellness brand that aims to provide personalized haircare, skincare, and wellness regimens. The brand’s proposition is to curate products to suit each individual’s body characteristics, as identified by their doshas.

The core of Vedix is the Tridosha theory of Ayurveda. Every person is born with their set of Doshas (Vata, Pitta, and Kapha) that make their Prakruriti. In line with this, the Ayurvedic solutions are customized to address each individual set. Vedix seeks to achieve this by understanding the imbalance in one’s current state of doshas (vikruti) through a questionnaire, and then leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence-driven technology to craft individualized products.

The concept of customization is relatively new to the Indian lifestyle and wellness landscape, and Vedix endeavors to break the notion of one size fits all and the vicious cycle of trial and error that leads to unsatisfactory results.

Summary

The engagement campaign, #ChampiTalksWithVedix is aimed to rekindle nostalgia based on the beautiful bond between mothers and children. The idea was to bring out personal stories, anecdotes, and memories to curate a campaign that evokes love, warmth, and happiness.

Teaming up with influencers, the brand attempted to engage with the audience by showcasing these memories through the social media channels while generating UGC, as part of the initiative.

Problem Statement/Objective

The current pandemic situation brought an uninterrupted spread of the virus and a stressful period for some women while following the work-from-home scenario. The Vedix campaign aimed at creating a space that would help families mitigate worries, looking at the brighter side of life in these challenging times.

Brief

The team wanted the mothers to spend quality time with their children while reliving the #champidays of the yore for some. This gave birth to the Vedix engagement campaign that intended to rekindle the memories between a mother and a child during the fun activity of Champi Talks.

Challenges

To be sensitive in the current pandemic situation and bring out the happy emotions with the campaign.

Execution

As Mother’s Day approached, the brand wanted to focus on Champi as a ritual followed by mothers and their children – a place of heartfelt conversations, sharing secrets, fears, and more. To take this conversation ahead, Vedix decided to indulge its customers in this nostalgic activity. The brand roped in influencers, who were into beauty and lifestyle along with some of the mom influencers for #ChampiTalksWithVedix

To participate, the consumers had to post an Instagram reel/picture of their loved ones while they get their Champi along with the conversations with the hashtag #ChampiTalksWithVedix. The best ones were featured on the brand page.

Taking the Vedix engagement campaign further, the influencers also posted their videos and pictures with their mothers and mothers-in-law while presenting their followers with a glimpse of their bonding during the champi ritual. To amplify this, the influencers even urged their friends and families to share these moments.

This helped to create a chain of Champi moments as a part of the Vedix influencer engagement campaign

Keeping nostalgia at the core, the brand leveraged influencers with average followers of 10-15k count with a 2-3% engagement rate. Overall, the engagement activity received around 500+ UGC entries as a response to the campaign.

Results

Quantitative:

More than 100K organic reach through Instagram reels

50,000+ likes on influencer posts

Hundreds of mother-children duo entries

Qualitative:

Vedix successfully managed to create an emotional bond with its customers by correctly tapping on their emotions, leveraging nostalgia. The end result was an increase in positive sentiments towards the brand and the number of followers.

Quotes

Jatin Gujrati, Business Head, Vedix, said, “The current pandemic situation has offered families, especially mothers a chance to spend quality time with their children. Champi is a connector in this difficult environment. We are hoping that #ChampitalkswithVedix will bring families closer and enable us to build an emotional bridge with our consumers. Our idea is simple, has a beautiful connection that offers a chance to make people smile and reminisce about the good times. As a brand, we only want to send across a message, in tough times let’s stand with each other and support them.”

Comments