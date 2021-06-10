Chellam Sir creatives portray the man’s endless wisdom

Stills from The Family Man Season 2 reveal that the intelligence and knowledge of Chellam Sir is not just restricted to handling hostage situations or grave encounters, he is also versed with consumer interest, and the creatives outline his insights.

Chellam Sir has turned out to be an institution in himself, he now holds the same rank as Wikipedia, Encyclopedia, Google, and Alexa, and the creatives further amplify his learnings, bringing him into the advertising world.

The character is growing widely popular and Chellam Sir is also now a meme format and a trending topic that is extensively circulating in the socioverse.

Integrating the brand and the product in the narrative of “Ask Chellam Sir Anything” is also growing popular with the brands to make promotions trendy and snackable. Tata Power and Meru Cabs arrive with monsoon solutions. FrontRow, Edelweiss Group, and SLAY Coffee highlight the superiority of their offerings.

More brands call Chellam sir to get the right answers.

Also Read: Global Pride Campaigns 2021 collaborate to erase hate

Tata Power

Meru Cabs

FrontRow

Arré

SLAY Coffee

Housing.com

Edelweiss Group

PharmEasy

Pulse

Vi

Fastrack

Yuvaa

Sweet Truth

If we have missed out on any of your favorite Chellam Sir creatives, write to us at [email protected] or let us know in the comments below.

Comments