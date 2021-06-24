Gillette aims at reviving India’s Barber Community post the lockdown with new campaign

Gillette announced the ‘Gillette Barber Parivar Suraksha Programme’ aimed at protecting and providing resources to the barber community and their families as they return to business.

Since March 2020, the impact on business for the barber community has been tremendous, they have been struggling to keep business afloat. Gillette and Barbers have a special bond as partners, and together they are part of the essential social fabric of grooming in the country.

As an extension to the Barber Suraksha Programme launched in June 2020, the campaign “Gillette Barber Parivar Suraksha Programme,” is aimed at providing health insurance cover of INR 1 lakh to their families as well. The insurance cover is aimed at providing barbers and their families the much-needed assurance to return to business during these tough times.

Gillette’s leading grooming expert and Master Barber Aalim Hakim added, “Many of us, have been deeply affected by the pandemic. During these tough times, what matters most, is our family’s safety and Gillette’s Barber Parivar Suraksha Programme ensures that for the barber community.”

Additionally, Gillette India along with its parent company Proctor & Gamble (P&G) has extended their cooperation and contribution to the current vaccination efforts across the country, through a pledge of INR 50 crores. The consumer-goods giants have also committed to vaccinating over 5,000 of their employees and their families, to help curb the spread of the pandemic, and ensure a safer, brighter future for Indians across the nation.

