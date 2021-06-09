Instagram & Facebook launch updates to boost creators’ business

With the introduction of updates like affiliate tools, new shop set up & more, Instagram and Facebook attempt to provide creators with a platform to connect with brands, earn money from their fans, and set up their online businesses.

Introducing affiliate tool on Instagram

Instagram will begin testing a native affiliate tool that allows creators to share products with their followers and earn a commission. The followers can see the “Eligible for commission” tag at the top of the creator’s post that makes it easier for the people to support and shop from the creators they love.

New shop features on Instagram

Creators who are looking forward to selling their own merchandise can now set up an existing shop or new shop on their Instagram profile. They can now link their Instagram shop to their personal profile which will help in displaying and selling their products to their fans. Creators can also set up shops and link their accounts to Bravado/UMG, Fanjoy, Represent, and Spring, merchandise partners of Instagram.

Earn from Badges and Stars

Creators on Instagram can now earn payout while achieving a milestone like going live with another account, using badges. In addition to this, Creators on Facebook can also earn payouts while achieving a milestone like broadcasting for particular hours in the form of free stars.

