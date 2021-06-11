McCann Worldgroup appoints Swapnil Jain as Chief Financial Officer

As per the new role, Swapnil Jain will help McCann Worldgroup expand its growth strategy and offerings during this period.

McCann Worldgroup India announced the appointment of Swapnil Jain as Chief Financial Officer from 1st June 2021. He will be based in Mumbai.

Prior to this, he was working with Suzlon Energy Limited as the CFO. Swapnil is a Senior Management Executive having work experience of over 26 years and holding leadership positions with large organizations. He brings with him a deep understanding of critical business drivers in multiple industries and delivering on stakeholder commitments along with fund-raising experience in the infrastructure industries. Post a brief stint at Lloyds Finance, Jain joined the Essar Group and rose to the position of Group CFO for Essar Group’s Power business. He also led Essar Power Gujarat Limited as the CEO for about a year prior to moving to Suzlon Energy Limited.

Speaking on the appointment, Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Asia Pacific, and CEO McCann Worldgroup India, said, “I am delighted to have Swapnil join the Company. He is a Finance veteran with an extraordinary reputation and rich experience. Today our industry is expanding, and our requirements and client’s expectations are broader. Swapnil comes with vast experience of other industries and is a keen learner and am positive he will add a very distinct dimension to our offering. Looking forward to him further strengthening our enviable McCann India team.”

Swapnil Jain, CFO, McCann Worldgroup, said, “I am absolutely thrilled to be part of McCann’s highly respected leadership. McCann is the most respected, awarded, and recognized creative communication agency in India and looks forward to support the company and its growth through meaningful contribution.”

Swapnil holds an MBA from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.

