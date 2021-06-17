OnePlus releases interactive AR activation to bring real-time experience of the new Nord

With the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the brand adopted an interactive AR gaming route to promote and bring the Nord series’ experience for consumers through engaging activation.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the latest member of the Nord family. In a bid to reach and engage users, the brand released an AR experience to bring the smartphone to the palms of the customers for a real-time demonstration of the product.

Through the AR activation, the users will be able to experience the various features of the smartphone. As soon as they select the AR link, they are redirected to three smartphone models that subsequently appear, giving them a touch and feel element of the new model. The AR experience commences with the users giving the permission to use the device’s camera, motion and orientation sensors.

To further explore the handset, the consumers can click on the features of the smartphone in the AR setup. From the three colorways to the brand’s camera system and the headphone jack, the users can get glimpses of the product through the OnePlus AR experience.

The brand attempts to take the engaging initiative a notch higher with the ‘Unlock the Code’ minigame that follows. With this, the users can participate in the game to win OnePlus Nord CE 5G on the giveaway day, from the brand. To do so, they need to figure out and crack a hidden six-digit code required to enter the Nord CE contest. The code to be deciphered could be anything from a particular word to a piece of Nord trivia, as mentioned in the hint when the user commences the minigame.

The activity is being integrated on the brand’s social media handles to create a holistic experience.

At a time when consumers remain nestled in the safety of their homes, the OnePlus AR campaign gives users an opportunity to sample the new models from the comfort of their homes through an interactive and immersive experience.

