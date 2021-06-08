Pinterest launches new shopping features

In an effort to improve the discoverability of products for merchants and improve the shopping experience for users, the newly launched features include a Shopping list, Shop from search, and more.

The rollout of the shopping features has also been expanded to France, Germany, Canada, and Australia.

Here are the shopping features

Shopping List: The shopping list feature allows pinners to access product pins they have saved on Pinterest in one place. In addition to this, it also provides pinners with updates on prices, reviews, or shipping to make purchase decisions easier for the buyer.

Shop from search: Users can also purchase products from the search bar which leads to the shop tab with 100% shoppable results. Pinners are also allowed to shop by price and brand to find the right products according to their price and style.

Shop with Lens: The shop with lens feature provides pinners with an opportunity to run a visual search of a product by clicking its picture in the real world using the Pinterest camera. Using this feature provides pinners with similar in-stock products present on Pinterest for purchase.

Shop from Pins: The shop from Pins feature enables pinners to purchase a product or a shoppable category by pinning an image they are interested in.

Product Pins: Product Pins showcase additional details including price, reviews, and shipping directly from the retailer so that the pinners can easily decide if they want to buy the product or not.

Shopping Spotlights: Shopping spotlights provides pinners with an opportunity to shop and discover new brands through trending content or expert selection.

Shop from Boards: Pinners can see a Shop section with in-stock products on their boards from where they can purchase the products.

