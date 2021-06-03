When The Family Man’s Srikant Tiwari ventured out on a social media job hunt…
As Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man Season 2 inches closer to the release date, the main character Srikant Tiwari is busy playing the interviewee, with the job hunt of a lifetime, engaging with leading startups and entrepreneurs on the way.
When Srikant Tiwari a.k.a Manoj Bajpayee finally decided to be an ideal ‘Family Man’, thanks to his wife Suchi, he turned to Twitter to ask for help. The Family Man job hunt involved him scouting job recommendations that match his skills and experience. In addition to enthusiastic users, leading Indian brands such as Dunzo, Oyo, Nearbuy, and Xiaomi too reverted to Srikant’s request. What followed next was a series of interview rounds between Tiwari and the company CEOs.
Titled #TheFamilyManJobHunt, the campaign is led by Amazon Prime Video, leaving no stone unturned in marketing the upcoming season of the much-anticipated series. Kickstarting the engagement activity on digital platforms, the OTT major tweeted to its followers asking them to help Tiwari find a best-suited corporate job. The campaign stems from the show’s running theme of Tiwari’s wife not being happy with his job.
Following Tiwari’s quest for a new job, OYO Hotels and its Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal were quick to respond by scheduling an online interview with him.
Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President of Xiaomi, Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder of Dunzo and Ankur Warikoo, Co-founder of Nearbuy too joined the list of companies offering Tiwari an opportunity to prove his mettle.
With the brands and their CEOs responding to the call for job, Amazon Prime Video’s campaign managed to reach out to a wide and diverse audience. The input of industry veterans such as Manu Kumar Jain, Ankur Warikoo, and Kabir Biswas added to the credibility of the campaigns and the show.
Tiwari’s honest and virtual interviews with India’s top business leaders were admired and loved by fans online.
The Family Man job hunt post also stirred a flurry of conversations on social media witnessing content creators, brands, and users hopping onto the moment with a fun round of memes and bizarre job recommendations.
The digital marketing initiative reflected how Srikant Tiwari is one of us when it comes to job-hunting and the struggles it accompanies. The campaign manages to successfully harp on all the leading characters and their quirks, giving the audience an opportunity to relive the fun and twists of Season 1, while creating curiosity for the upcoming season.