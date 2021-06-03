When The Family Man’s Srikant Tiwari ventured out on a social media job hunt…

As Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man Season 2 inches closer to the release date, the main character Srikant Tiwari is busy playing the interviewee, with the job hunt of a lifetime, engaging with leading startups and entrepreneurs on the way.

When Srikant Tiwari a.k.a Manoj Bajpayee finally decided to be an ideal ‘Family Man’, thanks to his wife Suchi, he turned to Twitter to ask for help. The Family Man job hunt involved him scouting job recommendations that match his skills and experience. In addition to enthusiastic users, leading Indian brands such as Dunzo, Oyo, Nearbuy, and Xiaomi too reverted to Srikant’s request. What followed next was a series of interview rounds between Tiwari and the company CEOs.

Doston, for the sake of the happiness of my wife Suchi, please share some job recommendations that fit my experience 🙏🏻❤️ — Srikant Tiwari (@SrikantTFM) June 1, 2021

Titled #TheFamilyManJobHunt, the campaign is led by Amazon Prime Video, leaving no stone unturned in marketing the upcoming season of the much-anticipated series. Kickstarting the engagement activity on digital platforms, the OTT major tweeted to its followers asking them to help Tiwari find a best-suited corporate job. The campaign stems from the show’s running theme of Tiwari’s wife not being happy with his job.

Following Tiwari’s quest for a new job, OYO Hotels and its Founder & CEO Ritesh Agarwal were quick to respond by scheduling an online interview with him.

Eager to hear all your thoughts on how we can work together @SrikantTFM. See you at 10 am tomorrow pic.twitter.com/kXOem46pvz — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) June 1, 2021

Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President of Xiaomi, Kabeer Biswas, CEO & Co-Founder of Dunzo and Ankur Warikoo, Co-founder of Nearbuy too joined the list of companies offering Tiwari an opportunity to prove his mettle.

Haha! Let's do this, I say :))@SrikantTFM – would love to explore a role with you. Tomorrow 1:00 pm? Have sent you an invite :) pic.twitter.com/ABMDdRQKI3 — Ankur Warikoo (@warikoo) June 1, 2021

With the brands and their CEOs responding to the call for job, Amazon Prime Video’s campaign managed to reach out to a wide and diverse audience. The input of industry veterans such as Manu Kumar Jain, Ankur Warikoo, and Kabir Biswas added to the credibility of the campaigns and the show.

Tiwari’s honest and virtual interviews with India’s top business leaders were admired and loved by fans online.

The Family Man job hunt post also stirred a flurry of conversations on social media witnessing content creators, brands, and users hopping onto the moment with a fun round of memes and bizarre job recommendations.

If we can do then Sri Kan do it too! 😎Join us in creating #ABetterLifeABetterWorld for desh, duniya and your parivar. 😌@SrikantTFM — Panasonic India (@PanasonicIndia) June 2, 2021

Traveller ✅

Go-getter ✅

Lived out of the suitcase ✅

Man of all excuses ✅

Work-life balancer 😉@SrikantTFM, to bag this legit opportunity, we urge you to share a quirky CV following this application process: https://t.co/YeMAtxdeJD#TravellersWanted #TheFamilyManJobHunt — Club Mahindra (@clubmahindra) June 2, 2021

Hey.@PrimeVideoIN, if .@SrikantTFM is still not selected by anybody do inform him that we are looking for a vigilant security ops person like him for India’s 1st Swadeshi Cloud Storage. In fact we also have the endorsement of .@amitabhk87 & .@NITIAayog! #TheFamilyManJobHunt pic.twitter.com/hwVZQaJgjQ — The DigiBoxx (@TheDigiboxx) June 2, 2021

Excuse me @warikoo this great man with great excuses can’t be excused 🔎



Squeeze my friend an interview maybe? 👀@SrikantTFM — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 1, 2021

The digital marketing initiative reflected how Srikant Tiwari is one of us when it comes to job-hunting and the struggles it accompanies. The campaign manages to successfully harp on all the leading characters and their quirks, giving the audience an opportunity to relive the fun and twists of Season 1, while creating curiosity for the upcoming season.

