Twitter adds Indian payment method, Razorpay to Tip Jar

Twitter is now adding an Indian payment gateway, Razorpay, as an additional payment provider on Tip Jar to send and receive support from followers. With the introduction of Razorpay, Twitter is making an attempt to provide Indians with a secure method of sending payments to their favorite public figure as a token of appreciation.

Tip Jar allows people to select whichever payment service they wish to choose to make the payments while supporting their favorites on Twitter. Through Razorpay’s interface, users will be provided with a way to support individuals and organizations across India via multiple modes of payment including UPI, credit and debit cards, net banking, wallets, and more.

In the starting, only a limited group of people will be able to access Tip Jar on their profile. This group includes creators, journalists, public figures, experts, and community leaders. Tip Jar is also available in multiple Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil. Twitter is also planning to add more payment methods to Tip Jar.

