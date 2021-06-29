A look at Victoria’s Secret rebranding initiative that advocates body inclusivity

Aiming to promote inclusivity, Victoria’s Secret has launched a body-positivity initiative alongside releasing its VS collection to overcome the stereotypical angelic imagery of women and stand up for women empowerment.

The lingerie brand has finally taken a step towards women empowerment by ditching its supermodels named ‘Angels’ and introducing their VS collection which is a new partnership program that aims at shaping the future of Victoria’s Secret. This initiative aims to promote inclusivity and redefine the imagery of being ‘Sexy’ that the brand stands for and has been criticized for over the years.

As a part of the initiative, the brand will phase out its stereotypical angelic imagery of women and pan out various steps like displaying mannequins of all body types and even venturing into the sportswear segment. In addition to this, Victoria’s Secret will give renowned women from across fields the stage to be the adviser, speaker, and promoter of the brand.

Victoria’s Secret roped in Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adut Akech, Eileen Gu, Valentina Sampaio, Paloma Elesser, Amanda de Cadenet, and Megan Rapinoe as part of the re-branded campaign. Talking about her role, Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an Instagram post said, “A new era always brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria’s Secret is so exciting to me. As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way, I’m not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria’s Secret to feel represented and as they belong.”

The campaign came in as a positive step to overcome the criticism the brand has been facing for its hyper-sexualized annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

