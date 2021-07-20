1702 Digital bags SEO mandate for Coverfox

As per the mandate, 1702 Digital will help Coverfox to reach their consumers through better ranking, aiming to increase their site traffic, and more to display their products and services.

Coverfox has recently partnered with 1702 Digital to optimize Coverfox’s website, improve its ranking and give them a new and established brand name in the digital world.

With a seasoned SEO team, the agency aims to produce relevant search results, growing site traffic, and brand awareness for their clients.

Mihir Joshi, Co-founder, 1702 Digital, said, “Qualities like creativity and minute attention to details are ingrained in the 17-0-Crew. We are always looking to better ourselves in every project we take up. Additionally, we love to work with BFSI clients like Coverfox who strive to make their services quick & hassle-free for their consumers. We’re excited to curate their digital presence and are looking forward to a fruitful partnership ahead.”

