Campaigns by Amazon that rally on the relevance of emotional bonds

As a brand, Amazon is credited with multiple campaigns that shed light on the sensitive nature of emotions, showcasing the brand’s ideology of being there for everyone.

From Diwali, Raksha Bandhan to Mother’s Day, Amazon always attempts to bring out campaigns with a touch of emotions. Here are a few of them for you to watch out for. Campaigns themed around the festivity have been a continual endeavor by the e-commerce brand, clicking through various instances and emotions. Diwali campaigns form an integral part of Amazon India’s yearly marketing plan as their biggest sale of the year is also scheduled around the festive season.

While most campaigns are targeted at or portray buyers, sellers are also often at the storefront of the adverts. Showing the other side of the delivery, the narratives portray their dedication to making the Indian festival great.

For instance, giving your business a #ShubhShuruat by selling on Amazon was encouraged by a campaign where a sister wished to wear a saree for Diwali. Even her friends back in America are quite enthusiastic about the same, and hence, the protagonist urges her brother to expand the business further.

One of the most viewed campaigns on YouTube ‘On-Time Delivery on Amazon’. The campaign rallies on the importance of timely delivery by Amazon. ‘Nayi Shuruaaton Ki Apni Dukaan’ spread the message of love by stressing the fact that these delivery boxes are not just something that brings goods but a token of love and Joy.

Campaigns on Rakhi have also been rolled out to strengthen the bond between a brother and sister. #DeliverTheLove released on Rakshabandhan of 2019 showed how a small boy tried continuously to tie a rakhi with the help of Amazon.

Other Occasions like Women’s Day, Mother’s Day, and campaigns themed around Initial Days of the Pandemic are also on the list too. Let’s take a look.

#ApniDukaan

Amazon-Nayi Shuruaaton Ki Apni Dukaan

#DeliverTheLove this Rakshabandhan

#MomBeAGirlAgain

Groceries now on Amazon

Amazon Fashion – HarPalFashionable

Scan & Pay on Amazon

International Women’s Day -2021

