Campaigns by Amazon that rally on the relevance of emotional bonds

Amazon Campaigns

As a brand, Amazon is credited with multiple campaigns that shed light on the sensitive nature of emotions, showcasing the brand’s ideology of being there for everyone.

From Diwali, Raksha Bandhan to Mother’s Day, Amazon always attempts to bring out campaigns with a touch of emotions. Here are a few of them for you to watch out for. Campaigns themed around the festivity have been a continual endeavor by the e-commerce brand, clicking through various instances and emotions. Diwali campaigns form an integral part of Amazon India’s yearly marketing plan as their biggest sale of the year is also scheduled around the festive season.

While most campaigns are targeted at or portray buyers, sellers are also often at the storefront of the adverts. Showing the other side of the delivery, the narratives portray their dedication to making the Indian festival great.

For instance, giving your business a #ShubhShuruat by selling on Amazon was encouraged by a campaign where a sister wished to wear a saree for Diwali. Even her friends back in America are quite enthusiastic about the same, and hence, the protagonist urges her brother to expand the business further.

Also Read: Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. Amazon Pay, Cello Pens & more

One of the most viewed campaigns on YouTube ‘On-Time Delivery on Amazon’. The campaign rallies on the importance of timely delivery by Amazon. ‘Nayi Shuruaaton Ki Apni Dukaan’ spread the message of love by stressing the fact that these delivery boxes are not just something that brings goods but a token of love and Joy.

Campaigns on Rakhi have also been rolled out to strengthen the bond between a brother and sister. #DeliverTheLove released on Rakshabandhan of 2019 showed how a small boy tried continuously to tie a rakhi with the help of Amazon.

Other Occasions like Women’s Day, Mother’s Day, and campaigns themed around Initial Days of the Pandemic are also on the list too. Let’s take a look.

#ApniDukaan

Amazon-Nayi Shuruaaton Ki Apni Dukaan

#DeliverTheLove this Rakshabandhan

#MomBeAGirlAgain

Groceries now on Amazon

Amazon Fashion – HarPalFashionable

Scan & Pay on Amazon

International Women’s Day -2021


You may also like:

Inside: Uber's approach towards Delhi pollution crisis
Craftsvilla promotes self acceptance with #MySareeMyStory
Foodpanda popularizes The Crave Party with recent campaign - What do you feel?
Skoda adds a creative touch to Independence Day celebrations
Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft. LAVA's #SendItBack, Facebook's Super Bowl debut and more
Pepsi launches a Snapchat Interactive Lens for Har Ghoont Mein Swag

Comments

Shivani Mishra
Pursuing English Journalism @Indian Institute of Mass Communication with prior experience of working in an MNC, TCS Kolkata for 22 months. A strong media and communication professional with graduation from Seth Anandram Jaipuria College, Kolkata in Journalism and mass communication (honours) I like the smell of petrichor, beaten coffee. Traveling and working hard makes me feel alive. Also, Chai is the fuel of my life you can offer me anytime, I promise I won't deny.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Chupa Chups digital campaign

Thums Up Olympics

Social Media

Nike

Gas-O-Fast campaign

Clean & Clear

Body positivity campaigns

Social Media Campaigns