Facebook apps to enable Olympics content discovery

As users around the world experience elevated interest in the commencement of Tokyo Olympics, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp launch features to simulcast highlights, disseminate information, and more.

The newly introduced features on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will enable the consumption of content from the Tokyo Olympics during their social experience.

Facebook

Facebook has launched an information hub that will daily line-ups, informative context on new games, the league’s history, team and athlete overviews, along with highlights from official Olympic broadcast partners. The hub can be accessed from the #Olympics or #Tokyo2020 hashtags.

Instagram

Instagram is launching AR Effects through the @olympics and @Tokyo2020 Instagram accounts. Users can mimic Miraitowa, the official Olympics mascot’s movements to earn AR medals and move to the official beat music of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Behind the scenes of the league will be showcased through Reels on @instagram.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp has rolled out the official Olympics chatbot that shares Olympic schedules, news and rankings, and information on local broadcasts that users can tune in to watch the games. Official stickers and quiz on Olympic events have also been introduced.

Video

In few countries including India, and more users will be able to view daily highlights from the official Olympics Facebook Page. Additionally, users will have access to highlights from Tokyo Olympics, athlete profiles, and interviews via official Olympic broadcasters’ (of the region) Facebook Pages and Instagram accounts.

