Facebook launches Campaign Ideas Generator for businesses

As several brands and small businesses struggle with creative solutions, Facebook has rolled out Campaign Ideas Generator, a tool that would provide campaign ideas, pre-made assets, and additional resources.

Facebook has also integrated an Organic Post Pack in the Campaign Ideas Generator to enable businesses to maintain their relevancy in consumers’ minds with frequent communication and amplification of their offerings.

How to use Ideas Generator

Head to the microsite to access the tool

Select your business type and a specific event day (such as Christmas, Earth Day, etc) or ‘anytime of the year’ the campaign idea is to be generated for

Scroll through Campaign Ideas, Data and Insights, and Resources

Execute and package the campaign with relevant or desired ideas

For instance, if you select Christmas as the time of the year you’d like to generate an idea on, and if your brand is from the travel industry, you may get ideas such as attracting tourists using the Traffic objective or boosting bookings on a 3-day-weekend, along with data and insights on surveyed travelers and resources and creative tips available from Facebook.

Furthermore, Facebook has launched pre-made assets called ‘Ready to Go Ads’ that provide image creatives and copies for brands and businesses that may not have the resources, budget, or bandwidth to get started with their social media marketing strategy.

