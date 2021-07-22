Facebook announces Career Programs for job seekers

Facebook has announced the launch of career certification programs in roles of Marketing Analytics and Software Development, to enable job seekers for reskilling.

The Career Programs by Facebook build on the already available Social Media Marketing Certificate launched in association with Coursera. The programs will focus on learners adapting the transferable and technical skills required for the transformed digital landscape.

Social media marketing, community management, marketing analytics, and additional skills, are a few of the topics touched upon.

Foundational skills inculcated through project-based and online instructor-led learning will be accessible for learners at a self-pace stretch designed to be completed within 20 weeks but to suit each individual’s pace of learning.

Also Read: Facebook announces bonus programs for creators

Additionally, the learners will get exclusive access to the Facebook Certification Careers Network, a job search platform for graduates and certified professionals to connect with over 60 employers through Facebook’s Hiring Consortium.

The consortium includes companies such as BBDO, dentsu, GroupM, Havas Media, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, Reprise Digital, Vayner Media, Facebook, and more.

Facebook had recently also launched a Community Manager Certification Program that includes online courses educating people on fostering communities, along with providing badges attesting their competence, expanded to more languages and countries.

The program integrates resources and insights that cover phases of building and managing a community on Facebook and will be available to more languages starting in March 2021. The online courses are available for free, but the certification applies an exam fee.

Comments