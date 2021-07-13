IdeateLabs bags the 360⁰ marketing mandate for Planet Marathi

IdeateLabs will manage end-to-end marketing duties, including creative communication, content marketing, and media strategy, planning and buying for Planet Marathi.

IdeateLabs has won the 360⁰ marketing mandate for Planet Marathi OTT in a multi-agency pitch. The OTT channel was established in 2017 and is well-known for its content on knowledge and entertainment, created in a contemporary manner.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi, said, “Planet Marathi was incubated with the vision of creating a niche for Marathi content: Film, Art, and Culture and taking it across the globe. OTT makes entertainment accessible to people anywhere, anytime, 24×7. IdeateLabs married this vision to put the world’s first OTT in Marathi, in the global spotlight, and has the creative ability and marketing verve. We are glad to onboard them as our marketing partners.”

Also Read : CupShup bags digital mandate for Treebo Hotels

Speaking on the win, Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs, said, “The next boom on the OTT medium is on the vernacular front. Marathi is the third most spoken language in the country, with loyalists all over the world. Further, Marathi content has a rich heritage, and sub-titles on digital make it universal. We are excited to partner and build 360-degree conversations, keeping with our DNA, around its curated content, across borders.”

Comments