Joy Mohanty joins Humour Me as COO

As per the new role, Joy Mohanty will be leading the overall creative function for Humour Me as it moves towards growth and expansion.

Humour Me has announced the appointment of Joy Mohanty as its’ Chief Operating Officer. He will be based in New Delhi and spearhead the expansion of the new media creative shop.

Considered a mogul in the advertising circles, Mohanty has worked with some of the most reputed agencies in India and was the one responsible for coining the ‘Kitna Deti Hain’ campaign for Maruti Suzuki. In a career spanning 3 decades, he has worked with brands such as are Google, Pernod Ricard, MakeMyTrip, Maggi, Nescafe Sunrise, among others. Joy has won numerous local and international awards, including the One Show, D&AD, New York Festivals, and Goafest.

Commenting on Joy’s appointment, Dhruv Sachdeva, Founder, Humour Me, said, “We’ve always believed, if Walt Disney or Spielberg ever built an advertising agency it would be the world’s greatest creative agency, and that’s what we’ve been trying to build these last few years. Humour Me has always looked at brand communication and marketing through the non – traditional and non-advertising lens. We have never tried to compete with the traditional digital and advertising agencies, and have focused on creating deeply exciting content that makes our brand partner’s audiences sit up and notice them! With Joy coming on board, we want to send a signal to all our brand partners and the marketing/advertising ecosystem that we’re here to offer up our brand of creative audacity to the world now.”

“Our plan is to build and invest in one of the most differentiated creative teams, unlike what one might find in a traditional agency setup. We are also excited about cementing a new teaching model within Humour Me, wherein we aim to give our creative talent the edge they need by up-skilling them to serve the attention needs of today. The Donald Draper days of advertising are dead, the new creative person needs to be a Twitter ninja, an Instagram poet, plus an independent creator themselves. Humour Me is more a collective of creators wanting to serve the attention economy of today, than an agency. Since Humour Me was built by folks who came from outside the agency world, we aim to use our outsider’s perspective as our edge, to deliver work that puts results before vanity metrics such as awards! Let’s just say, by bringing Joy to lead the team, it’s us coming out to the world by saying- we’re open for business!”, he added.

Joy Mohanty, COO, Humour Me, shared, “Humour Me is a company created for the post-internet world, one in which marketing, creativity, and tech have coalesced. Today, consumers and culture are always in beta, and so should brands and ideas be forever ready to read the signals and rewire. In this landscape, Dhruv and his team have built something unique, with an enviable list of like-minded clients. I am thrilled to be here, to add my energy to the success of Humour Me.”

