Shemaroo TV appoints Infectious Advertising as their creative partner

As per the mandate, Infectious Advertising will manage ATL, BTL, and trade communication requirements for Shemaroo TV.

Shemaroo TV, an Indian Hindi-GEC free-to-air television channel owned by Shemaroo Entertainment Limited, has appointed Infectious Advertising as their creative partner.

Speaking on the win. Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, Co-Founders & Directors, Infectious Advertising said, “Shemaroo is a household name in Indian entertainment. We are honored to partner with Shemaroo TV and look forward to creating new entertainment history.”

On welcoming Infectious Advertising as their creative partner, Rahul Mishra, Head of Marketing and Communications, Shemaroo Entertainment said, “We are excited to onboard Infectious Advertising as our creative partner in our journey of building Shemaroo TV as India’s most loved Free-To-Air Hindi GEC. I am confident that this synergy will create a strong brand story for Shemaroo TV which complements our proposition of entertaining the Indian audiences with our high-quality content.”

Launched in 2020, Shemaroo TV is available on all DD Free Dish, major DTH operators, and cable networks. It aims to win over the Hindi Speaking Market with an irresistible mix of original and iconic show offerings. Infectious will provide strategic as well as creative support to help Shemaroo TV realize its ambition.

