The Minimalist bags the digital creative mandate of InterMiles

As their Creative Partner, The Minimalist will handle InterMiles’ Social Media Platforms and Direct Marketing across digital touchpoints.

The Minimalist has been accorded the digital creative mandate of InterMiles, an internationally acclaimed award-winning Travel and Lifestyle Rewards Programme (part of the Etihad Aviation Group).

The agency will be responsible for shaping the brand’s digital journey by striking the right balance between a data-driven approach and creative conceptualization.

Speaking on the new win, Chirag Gander, Co-Founder, The Minimalist said, “We are thrilled to partner with InterMiles on expanding their digital journey across various digital and social platforms. As a digital-first creative group company, we have always believed in exploring new-age technology that syncs in with the changing tastes and preferences of the audience. We are very excited to embark on a new journey with InterMiles, who is the epitome of change and always comes out successful through all odds, to create great synergy.”

“The world has seen a massive dependence on Digital Platforms and InterMiles and our team at The Minimalist see this as a great opportunity. We plan to leave no stone unturned in exploring the newest and the most effective strategies to deliver exceptional and creative digital solutions to the brand. We look forward to our association with InterMiles.” Sahil Vaidya, Co-Founder, The Minimalist added.

Ashish Dhruva, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Customer Engagement, InterMiles said, “As a program with 10 million-plus member-base, we constantly aim at creating value for our members to ensure every transaction with us counts. With the ongoing digital transition taking across businesses, we were looking for an agency that could transcribe our growth plan into reality and The Minimalist perfectly fit the ask. We are impressed by the team’s creative drive as well as solution-oriented approach for our brand and are looking forward to establishing a mutually beneficial partnership. InterMiles is driven to make a difference in our members’ lives, and we are optimistic that The Minimalist will be an able partner in our journey towards achieving this goal.”

