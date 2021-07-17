Thums Up’s #PalatDe pays an ode to the real-world heroes at the Olympic Games

Saluting the real world heroes, Thums Up India initiated their #PalatDe campaign, recognizing and celebrating the heroes of Olympic Games who overcame all obstacles with hard work and grit.

As India enters its 100th year of participation at the Olympic games, Thums Up has partnered with the global event with an aim to celebrate the centenary year and also the nation’s talent representing it at the world stage. Thums Up’s association with the Olympic Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo in July 2021, comes close to the heels of evolution in the brand’s tone and personality. Making a swift move from projected machismo to real heroism, Thums Up creates affinity as a brand of doers – those who aren’t afraid to take action and pursue their dreams in the face of all opposition.

The partnership with the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, reinforces the brand’s commitment to refresh sports fans and enhance the consumer experience while standing in solidarity and saluting the exemplary courage of the real people – the athletes.

As an extension to this thought, an ode to the real heroes, Thums Up devised a 360-degree campaign panning across media and bringing Olympic action for fans in real-time. As part of the campaign, there is a film showcasing the passion and strong determination of the players for one of the biggest sports events. The video captures athletes who overcame tremendous odds to reach where they are today.

Complemented by a strong voiceover and an energetic soundtrack, the video talks about the various incidents when the athletes were turned down and criticized. But they continued to work through all the setbacks and pursue their dreams. Standing tall with them is Thums Up along with the nation.



Commenting on the campaign, Arnab Roy, Vice President, and Head-Marketing, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “Consumers are at the heart of Coca-Cola’s beverage portfolio. The company is acutely attuned to their preferences and continuously looks at innovative ways to connect people with our brands. Our partnership is a statement of empowerment, and our intent is to instill the ‘thunder’ of hope and strength amongst our consumers. The new upside-down Thums Up bottle is a visual symbol of resilience that people showcase in their daily lives, against all odds.”

As a part of their Olympic Games campaign, Thums Up will be sharing stories of strength and resilience through #PalatDe across multiple social media platforms, stream real-time content, bring out aspects & stories of athletes that have so far remained unseen. Further, special Olympic-themed packaging will be rolled out that will give consumers a chance to own a piece of history.

The video series will feature legendary names such as Bajrang Punia (wrestler), Manu Bhaker​ (shooter), Vikas Krishna Yadav (boxer), Deepika Kumari (archery), Atanu Das (archery), and the Indian Shooting Team who battled everyday odds but still retained the faith and strength to persevere and become heroes in the real world.

