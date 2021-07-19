Cheer4India: A campaign of wishes for Team India at Tokyo Olympics 2021

As the Tokyo Olympics edge nearer, citizens prepare to cheer for Team India at the games with social media posts, online activities and more.

With a few days to go for the Tokyo Olympics 2021 to finally begin, the Indian government is trying its best to support the 127-strong Indian contingent (Team India) making its way to Japan. They have kick-started an elaborate campaign called #Cheer4India with a two-pronged approach: motivating athletes and encouraging citizens to do the same. Spear-headed by Prime Minister Modi, the efforts include audio-visual content being shared by several ministers with blue-tick accounts on Twitter.

Mini websites have also been created where activities are listed, giving people options to choose from in their endeavours to support Indian athletes; and to generate downloadable wish cards that can be shared by enthusiastic citizens on social media.

Good luck #TeamIndia for #Tokyo2020. Support our 127-member strong contingent in their quest to showcase the exuberance of human spirit.#Cheer4India — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 17, 2021

People can make videos, share wishes, participate in quizzes and write slogans to show their support to the Olympic athletes and #Cheer4India. Prime Minister Modi tweeted several videos of his interactions with the Tokyo-bound contingent. The stories of hard work and the journey to success of various Indian athletes were highlighted in these conversations. #OlympicsKiAasha is another prominent hashtag being used to club together such tweets.

Let us all #Cheer4India. Interacting with our Tokyo Olympics contingent. https://t.co/aJhbHIYRpr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

Highlights of conversations between prominent government body heads and the athletes who are also government employees are also being shared on social media. Their wishes are being amplified in an attempt to showcase and nudge citizens to follow suit.

Hindustani Way, a song by A.R. Rahman and Ananya Birla has also been released to help people cheer for the team. It is being shared on social media by fans as well as government representatives.

The representative athletes are also documenting their journey online, which is being amplified by official government body handles such as Khelo India and the Sports Authority of India.

With anticipation and excitement, a sense of immense responsibility too! The start of any journeyhave many emotions but when the journey is toward your first Olympics – there is no comparable feeling at all!

This for you,India!Will give it our all to make you proud!! #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LhtjtQ65Ap — Satwik SaiRaj Rankireddy (@satwiksairaj) July 17, 2021

Next stop Tokyo… pic.twitter.com/jO4xpdctwQ — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 15, 2021

Bollywood celebrity Anil Kapoor could also be seen doing his bit to cheer for the contingent.

The Boxing Federation (#RingKeBaazigar) and the Badminton Association of India (#SmashForTheGlory) are also using their own hashtags to share, document, and promote the activities of their athletes. Some of these posts also draw from popular references to add a motivational aspect to the narrative.

The Blue Tigers🤝



Check out the Baazigars in their official #TeamIndia🔵Jersey in Assisi, Italy ahead of the team leaving for Tokyo.



Share an emoji to tell us how you feel.

Currently, we are all😍😍😍#RingKeBaazigar#Tokyo2020 #boxing pic.twitter.com/6j2rXFyY93 — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 16, 2021

Our 4 Tokyo-bound shuttlers will depart for @Tokyo2020 tonight and we just have one message for them 🤗



#SmashfortheGlory#Tokyo2020#badminton pic.twitter.com/KvT6bDh1aV — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) July 17, 2021

A lot of content is being created and disseminated as documentation of this historic event, especially if one were to look at it as one of the first major sporting events in the post-pandemic world. While these efforts do spill over to other social media platforms, given the network and reach of government handles on Twitter and nature, ease of tracking conversations and possibilities on the platform, they are most prominent here. With still a few more days to go and a fortnight of excitement in tow, these efforts are only bound to grow.

