VOOT presents IBMP Awards 2021: Unveiling the esteemed Jury Panel

As the nominations for the marquee awards continue in full-swing, we introduce you to the jury panel for the first edition of Voot Presents India’s Best Marketers and Planners (IBMP) by Social Samosa.

The Voot Presents India’s Best Marketers and Planners (IBMP) Awards 2021 by Social Samosa celebrates and recognizes marketers and planners who made it all happen, despite the many obstacles amidst an ongoing pandemic. The new property is an ode to the movers and shakers of the industry who aimed to go above and beyond with their out-of-the-box ideas and innovative ways in the evolving realm of audiences and media landscape.

As we brace forward, here’s unveiling the distinguished Jury panel who will grace the event…

Jury Panel:

Achint Setia, VP Marketing, Myntra comes with cross-functional experience and expertise across marketing, operations, strategy, content, product development, and analytics. An avid reader and a passionate storyteller, he has been in the industry for the past 16 years and currently looks after Marketing, Loyalty, and Content Charters at Myntra.

Aparna Mahesh, CMO, Great Learning has led global brands such as MasterCard, Microsoft, and Royal Mail in the past. A media agnostic thinker, Mahesh comes with a diverse experience of ATL, BTL, CRM, and SEO expertise, building successful brands over the years.

Chanpreet Arora, Business Head, AVOD (VOOT), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, is a recognized leader in the Indian Media Industry. With a work experience spanning over 19 years, she has led the launch and scaling of leading International and local media brands in the country and continues to bring laurels for her initiatives.

Ketan Kulkarni, CMO & Head of Business, Blue Dart is an accomplished leader and comes with over 2 decades of experience in the industry. He comes with diverse experience across media, strategy, marketing, sales, and more.

Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India is a seasoned media professional and recognized as one of the top veterans with the many laurels earned over the past 20+ years in the industry. He has led many award-winning campaigns in his stint.

Prasun Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Justdial is an award-winning marketing expert, brand builder, blogger, technology enthusiast, and entrepreneurial at heart. Apart from the many leadership skills, Kumar brings a strong business leadership expertise, experience in building digital & offline revenue verticals, brand marketing, and more.

Mansi Dutta, Chief Client Officer & Head – North and East, Wavemaker India India brings over 2 decades of experience in advertising, media, and marketing spanning across agencies and corporates. She has worked across a diverse set of industries including FMCG, consumer durables, education, IT, spirits, and many more.

Rajiv Gopinath, Chief Client Officer, Starcom comes with over 16 years of experience in the Indian Advertising Industry and is a reputed leader with cross-cultural experience across the globe. Rajiv has worked in various areas in media including leading a Media AOR, Planning, Buying, and Digital for a host of clients.

Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and – Madison Media Ultra is an accomplished leader with 25+ years of experience in domestic and international markets for the industry. He is an energetic leader known to drive success in the marketing world.

Vaishali Verma, CEO, Initiative India, comes with 23+ years of experience in media, advertising, and marketing helping brands connect better with consumers. Commencing her career with Mudra Advertising, she has led major brands from diverse sectors such as E-commerce, FMCG, Automobiles, Financial services, etc.

As you now have met our jury, here’s a shoutout to all you media planners and marketers out there – now is the time to exhibit your best work and contribute to creating a platform that lauds groundbreaking work. Nominate now!

Have more queries? Write to us at [email protected]. In case of suggestions, feel free to drop your comments below.

