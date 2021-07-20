YouTube acquires simsim to enable product discovery from Indian retailers

YouTube aims to birdge the gap between small businesses or Indian retailers and new customers with the acquisition of simsim, and leverage the current inclination of consumers towards online shopping through social discovery.

As more and more shopping happens online, video has an important role in helping viewers discover new products and find expert advice they trust. As YouTube users compare products, watch reviews and find recommendations from creators, the social discovery factor holds potential on the platform.

There will be no immediate changes to simsim, the app will continue operating independently while they work on ways to showcase simsim offers to YouTube viewers. As a short video and shopping app, simsim has enabled small businesses in India to transition to e-commerce by tapping the potential of video and creators, by serving as a platform to connect local businesses, influencers, and customers.

Here’s how it works: creators post video reviews about products from local businesses, and viewers can buy those products directly through the app. Videos are available in three local languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Bengali, enabling retailers of all sizes to reach buyers through video in their preferred language.

Their company objective and purpose also falls in line with a part of YouTube’s functionalities, as for over 15 years, small businesses have used YouTube to expand their presence online, and several use YouTube to reach customers outside of their local community, from Interior Designers to Silk Saree’s sellers.

This announcement builds on the ongoing investments in India, such as the India Digitization Fund. As simsim works with their partners to expand access to the Internet, online video will continue to grow as the primary way to find information, entertainment, and connections in India.

With over 2500 YouTube creators with over a million subscribers, and the kick-off of YouTube Shorts, which they launched in India first, the commitment is to bring the best of YouTube to India and growing the creator community by making it easier for the new generation of mobile-first creators to get started.

In a joint statement, simsim cofounders, Amit Bagaria, Kunal Suri, and Saurabh Vashishtha said, “We started simsim with the mission of helping users across India shop online with ease, enabled through small sellers and brands showcasing and selling their products using the power of content by trusted influencers. Being a part of the YouTube and Google ecosystem furthers simsim in its mission. We cannot think of a better ecosystem in which to build simsim, in terms of technology, reach, creator networks, and culture. We can’t wait to be part of YouTube and are excited to build simsim within the most admired tech company in the world.”

