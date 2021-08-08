Abhik Banerjee elevated to COO Madison Media Plus; to lead its Delhi office

In his new role, Abhik Banerjee will be leading Madison Media Plus Delhi office’s operations. He has held key positions in brands such as Asian Paints, and Liebherr, in the past.

Madison Media announced elevating Abhik Banerjee to Chief Operating Officer, Madison Media Plus to lead its Delhi office.

Abhik Banerjee has overall 17 years of experience and joined Madison Media in 2012. Over the last 9 years, he has played a key role in Madison Media’s Mumbai office and leads accounts such as Asian Paints, Abbott, and Liebherr, amongst others.

Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, “Abhik, who has been acclaimed as a Client leader of the Year in our industry awards a few years ago, personifies the Madison spirit of undying client orientation, innovation, passion, and exceptional brilliance. It is very satisfying when we can promote our internal talent to handle new challenges. I have full confidence in Abhik taking our Delhi office to new heights.”

Says Abhik Banerjee, COO, Madison Media Plus, “I am excited and look forward to adding value to the organization with my new role and additional responsibilities. I am thrilled to take on the challenges and opportunities it will bring.”

Comments