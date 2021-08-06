Crypto exchange, CoinDCX comes on board as Title Sponsor for the T20 series

With CoinDCX as the Title sponsor for the T20 series between India and Srilanka, the brand aims to garner maximum visibility while boosting awareness around cryptocurrency and elevating the brand amongst the young audience in India.

As bitcoins take prominence, cryptocurrency and crypto-assets have become the talk of the town. Leveraging these conversations and upping the ante in terms of marketing and communication, CoinDCX came on board as the title sponsor of the ongoing T20 series between India and Sri Lanka, which is now called the CoinDCX T20 Cup. The company will also collaborate with Team Sri Lanka as the official overseas sponsor.

Keeping user experience and security in mind, CoinDCX brings an array of crypto-based financial products and services to reach the millennials and the masses.

CoinDCX is one of the first cryptocurrency brands to associate itself with cricket, creating mass communication that enables brand recognition and affinity. With the association, the brands aim to create extensive visibility, greater numbers in terms of footfalls as well as boost brand recall amongst young cricket fans.

From ‘spot our logo’ to promoting crypto terminologies with #CricketCryptoLingo and #CricketKaCrypto, the brand leveraged the T20 saga to engage the viewers before, during, and after the matches.

Apart from an array of initiatives, CoinDCX also released many relatable memes with fun and humor, further promoting brand awareness and visibility through the collaboration.

Millennials are more involved in crypto trading owing to their tendency of being open to experimenting with newer streams of avenues for promising investments. With the title sponsorship, CoinDCX attempts to educate its core target audience, while creating brand loyalists. The sports marketing approach contributes to the brand’s overall marketing objective, making it an integral part of its strategy.

Comments