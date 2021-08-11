Data: Neeraj Chopra 3rd most talked-about athlete on Twitter globally

Hockey became the most talked-about Olympic sport on Twitter in India, recording an increase of 134% compared to the Rio Olympics in 2016. Here’s more on the Tokyo Olympics conversations on Twitter…

The last 17 days have left sports fans with incredible memories, and as we celebrate India’s historic seven-medal haul at the #TokyoOlympics, let’s take a look at what people on Twitter in India were talking about this season.

Most talked-about sports on Twitter in India

With remarkable performances from both Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams and a much-awaited Olympics medal in the sport after 41 years, hockey became the most talked-about Olympic sport on Twitter in India, recording an increase of 134% compared to the Rio Olympics in 2016. Other sports that recorded a voluminous increase in conversations were javelin throw (+5631%) – India’s golden sport for the year, golf (+703%) – with Aditi Ashok (@aditigolf) becoming the first Indian golfer to represent the country at the Olympics, and fencing (+1086%) – another new sport for India at the Olympics.

These were the most mentioned sports in India on Twitter during the #Tokyo2020 Games –

Top most-Tweeted about Indian athletes

Indian women athletes shone at the Olympics and on Twitter. Indian sports enthusiasts took to Twitter to support #TeamIndia at the Games and missed no chance to celebrate their praiseworthy performances, making Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) the third most talked-about athlete globally. These were the most mentioned Indian Olympic athletes –

Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) P V Sindhu (@Pvsindhu1) Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai) Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) Rani Rampal (@imranirampal)

Topmost Tweeted Hashtags

To stay connected to relevant conversations, Indians Tweeted with hashtags. These were the most Tweeted hashtags on Twitter in India –

Topmost Used Emojis

When words weren’t enough, people expressed their joy and excitement about the Games through emojis, and the following emojis were Tweeted the most –

Most-Watched Video

The official Olympics (@Olympics) handle’s video celebrating Neeraj Chopra’s (@Neeraj_chopra1) iconic gold-win was the most-watched Olympics video on Twitter in India.

HISTORY. MADE.



Neeraj Chopra of #IND takes #gold in the #Athletics men’s javelin final on his Olympic debut!



He is the first Indian to win an athletics medal and only the second to win an individual medal!@WorldAthletics | #StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 | @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/zBtzHNqPBE — Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021

Most Liked, Retweeted Tweet, and Replied-to Tweet

Neeraj Chopra’s (@Neeraj_chopra1) humble Tweet expressing gratitude for the countryfolk’s support for his gold-winning Olympics journey was the most Liked and Retweeted Tweet among Olympics conversations in India. This was also the Tweet that received the most number of replies.

Still processing this feeling. To all of India and beyond, thank you so much for your support and blessings that have helped me reach this stage.

This moment will live with me forever 🙏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BawhZTk9Kk — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 8, 2021

While the Olympics have come to an end, the Paralympic Games are also gaining volumes of conversation on Twitter – especially with Indian Paralympians such as Devendra Jhajharia (@DevJhajharia) winning medals at the events.

