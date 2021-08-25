McDonald’s appoints Tariq Hassan as U.S CMO; promotes Morgan Flatley

Morgan Flatley, to become global chief marketing officer at McDonald’s, beginning November 1, 2021.

McDonald’s has hired Tariq Hassan as the new Chief Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer for U.S. operations. This role has been held by Morgan Flatly, now being promoted to global CMO as the burger chain seeks to push growth to younger customers through digital sales.

Currently, Hassan is at Petco Inc (WOOF.O) as the Chief Marketing Officer. He joined the company back in 2018. Apart from the work experience with brands like Bank of America, Hassan has also worked in leading agencies such as Leo Burnett and FCB in the past.

The move follows the global burger chain’s creation of a new unit in July to bring digital, data analytics, marketing, restaurant development, and operations under one umbrella.

The Chicago-based company rolled out MyMcDonald’s Rewards in the United States on July 8 as fast-food chains have raced to launch loyalty programs to spur sales, mine a trove of customer data, reach younger consumers and give people more ways to order.

Flatley takes over global marketing from Alistair Macrow, who will become chief executive officer of the UK and Ireland.

