Police Forces mark International Dog Day with creatives cherishing the K9 squad

Our furry friends are more than just our companions, they are also a significant part of police forces that help keep the society safe and sound, and they are being honored with creatives characterizing International Dog day.

Finding crime scene evidence, searching for drugs and explosives, protecting the police forces from attackers, locating missing people, and many more of such activities are assisted by the K9 squad, and this International Dog Day they are honored for their contribution with appreciative creatives.

Dogs have been used in law enforcement ventures since earlier than urbanization, but with the growing lawlessness, the canines have been more than just useful to combat crime.

In India alone, apart from the state or city-specific K9 units, dogs are also an integral part of the Border Security Force, and Central Reserve Police Force, and guard security. The bomb-sniffing squad has often saved lives from acts of terror.

Remarking the endless contribution to keeping society safer than it would have been, police forces from around the country and the world, express the joy of International Dog Day with creatives.

Victoria Police

Victoria Police acknowledges #InternationalDogDay by thanking all the goodest boys and girls of our Dog Squad for all their hard work every day.



🐕‍🦺 🐾 pic.twitter.com/tq5HYuOzkG — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) August 26, 2021

Mumbai Police

'Air' Jordan



Defying the rules of gravity is always 'Paw'sible for our K9 unit's Super Detection Dog Jordan.



VC: @pravintalan #InternationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/mMyCrdfg3I — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 26, 2021

Pune Police

West Midlands Police Museum

Happy #InternationalDogDay to all of our police dogs. Here is a group picture from the WMP training school pic.twitter.com/9oDR5RIHp3 — West Midlands Police Museum (@WMPHistory) August 26, 2021

Hong Kong Police Force

#InternationalDogDay🐾| TAKE A BOW-wow! Salute to our highly skilled #PoliceDogs—fighting crime w/ officers since #PoliceDogUnit was set up in 1949. Sniff out explosives+drugs/ subdue outlaws/ uncover arms+ammo/ patrol🇭🇰—our loyal #K9 pals🐕‍🦺—irreplaceable members of #HKPF family! pic.twitter.com/pPcYBUKwMF — Hong Kong Police Force (@hkpoliceforce) August 26, 2021

Scottish Police Dog Memorial

Happy #InternationalDogDay from some of our very deserving Police Dogs 💙❤️🐾🐶 pic.twitter.com/F7Vny0hrp5 — Scottish Police Dog Memorial (@K9Scottish) August 26, 2021

