Raksha Bandhan Campaigns 2021 celebrate different viewpoints

Along with capturing the brother-sister bond, brands also celebrate long-term fellowship, whilst cheering consumers in celebration of the tradition and its essence with Raksha Bandhan Campaigns 2021.

Capturing the love and belonging shared by siblings, brands have put forth campaigns showcasing the bond of brothers and sisters this Raksha Bandhan, acknowledging traditions and bringing them in line with the current realities of 2021. On the other hand, others have decided to commemorate the usual ‘nok jhonks‘.

The campaign, conceived by Tanishq and in collaboration with Dentsu Webchutney, poignantly portrays how the relationship between the sister and sister-in-law strengthens and becomes endearing over time. The campaign celebrates a relationship that has an underlying promise of protection, love, and care. It shows how their relationship has evolved far more than being law-sisters and #SistersByChoice, emphasizing the concept of ‘Lumba Rakhi‘ tradition.

Swiggy on the other side highlights the common nag between a brother and sister in their campaign. Gulf Oil has launched a long-form digital video to thank truck drivers who have remained behind the wheel to ensure the constant supply of basic and medical supplies as part of its ongoing Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan campaign. This digital short, inspired by the festival, shows how even loved ones need to shift their perspective from time to time.

Every sibling will relate to the adorable quirks presented by Ferns N Petals in their Raksha Bandhan campaign for this year. Bombay Shaving Company celebrates the special joy of growing together with siblings and the process of shining through everything in life. CashKaro gives out the message that some bonds are not bound by blood with its #OurForeverRakshaks moto. Amazon yet again reminds you that some gifts don’t come in boxes.

Here is the collation of Raksha Bandhan Campaigns 2021.

Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan

Kya Aap Apne Bade Bhai-Behen Se Pareshan Hai? #GenieHaiNaa

Are You Also Like This With Your Sibling? – Bombay Shaving Company

#BestSaidWithSkinn – Skinn

CashKaro

Pramukh Group – #YaadonKaTohfa

Bandhan Pyaar Ka – Ferns N Petals

Celebrating Sisters-In-Law Who Are #SistersByChoice – Tanishq

Cadbury Celebrations – The feeling of #MyFirstRakhi

Someone At The Door – Edelweiss Mutual Fund

