SG Analytics ropes in Kulwinder Singh as CMO

As the CMO, Kulwinder will lead the company’s brand management, digital marketing, public relations, and employer branding initiative portfolios for SG Analytics.

SG Analytics has appointed Kulwinder Singh as the firm’s Chief Marketing Officer. Kulwinder has more than 20 years of experience in senior marketing, communication, and brand management roles. Previously, Kulwinder was associated with Cadila Pharma, where he chaired the position of Chief Communication Officer. While he was responsible for the digital marketing and communication strategy, he also led the human resource function at Cadila for a year. Kulwinder has held marketing, brand management, and communication management roles at reputed companies including – Edifecs, Synechron, VenSat, and Tech Mahindra.

“I am very excited to welcome Kulwinder to the team. It’s because of SG Analytics’ position as a leader in the research and data analytics space that we’re able to continuously attract top-caliber talent across all functions, from sales & marketing to technology, and from innovation to customer experience,” said Sushant Gupta, Founder & CEO, SG Analytics. “Kulwinder’s experience in building powerful brands and driving our digital marketing efforts will be invaluable to SG Analytics as we accelerate our growth strategy.”

Also Read : Leo Burnett beefs up its planning team with senior appointments

“I’m extremely excited to join SG Analytics – a people-first company with a fantastic management team and a great vision. My experience in developing strategic brand and marketing programs over the last 10 years makes my role as the Chief Marketing Officer at SGA, easy to assume,” said Kulwinder Singh, CMO, SG Analytics.

Comments