Social Media News Round Up: Tinder safety centre, Reddit funding round, and more

Social media platforms are constantly evolving and updating with newer features to increase relevance and stickiness for users, brands, and businesses. Here is our roundup of Social Media News for this week.

Social Samosa brings you all the latest social media news, platform updates, and trends dominating the digital ecosystem.

Social media news this week was dominated by Facebook’s Privacy-Enhancing Technologies, Snapchat’s new feature ‘Snapchat Trends’, and more.

Tinder launches Dedicated Safety Center in India

The Safety Center centralizes dating safety tips within the app and will offer resources in partnership with local NGOs relevant to the well-being of Tinder users. Read more here.

How to enable Customer Reviews for Services on LinkedIn Profile

LinkedIn users who have enlisted the Services they provide can now display Reviews & Ratings given by their clients, as customer testimonials to build trust with potential patrons. Read more here.

Reddit valued at 10 Bn USD after securing new round of funding

Reddit announced that it will raise up to 700 Mn in Series F funding, and make strategic investments, expand internationally and brace advertising offerings and capabilities. Read more here.

YouTube revamps content search to improve global accessibility

To make information more accessible and inclusive for all users, YouTube has improved the content search across the globe, bringing in two updates. Read more here.

Facebook launches Privacy-Enhancing Technologies that will impact advertising

Privacy-Enhancing Technologies by Facebook will limit the use of data processing, personal information, and online activity used for tactics such as targeted advertising. Read more here.

Twitter introduces new Spaces endpoints for developers

Developers can now build tools, apps, and services on the foundation of Spaces and enable users to experience the next phase of audio conversations on Twitter. Read more here.

Snapchat introduces a new feature ‘Snapchat Trends’

With Snapchat Trends brand analysts, copywriters, and marketers can gain audience insights that’ll help them reach their target group with better efficiency and ease. Snapchat Trends will be the voice of trending activities happening at the platform. Read more here.

Pinterest introduces hair pattern search for inclusive beauty results

Through computer vision-powered object detection, hair pattern search enables Pinterest users to refine hair searches by six different hair patterns. Read more here.

