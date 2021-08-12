Twitter mobile app & web vamped up with a redesign plus new font

Twitter has launched a major redesign clearing up visual clutter, adding new buttons and contrasting colors, along with applying the new visual language introduced with Chirp.

Twitter Redesign

Chirp was first divulged as a typeface in January, and now the font would apply to all text on Twitter. Western-language text now aligns left, and non-Western languages remain unchanged.

Users will now see a lot less blue with the redesign, as the platform has now added contrasting colors to sustain focus on photos and videos, and will also be rolling out a fresh palette of colors.

Buttons that carry out essential or important actions such as ‘Follow’ will now stand put in high contrast. Visual clutter has been cleaned out by keeping fewer grey backgrounds and discarding divided lines, and white space has been increased to make the text easier to read.

Chirp

As a company, Twitter has used fonts such as SF Pro, Roboto, and Helvetica Neue, none of which are owned by Twitter, but Derrit DeRouen from the Twitter team mentions that the key objective for the introduction of this font and the refreshed image has been “to improve how we convey emotion and imperfection”, leading to Twitter’s first-ever proprietary typeface, Chirp.

The typeface is being built for various global languages with culturally relevant references, but the development was initiated with Studies with Irradié led us to Grilli Type’s work, a balance between American Gothics and European Grotesques that gives the new font its eccentricity.

Visual Language

The new visual language was based on the principles of keeping it, people-first, universal, authentic, dynamic, and relevant which set the foundation for a set of design techniques such as high contrast, creating depth with blur, flush alignment, typographic hierarchy, reduction of visual noise, and more.

Ashlie Ford, Designer at Twitter mentions the launch of the new language is the beginning of a visual evolution, a “foundation for changes to come that make the experience feel more uniquely Twitter”.

