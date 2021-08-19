Twitter introduces new Spaces endpoints for developers

Developers can now build tools, apps, and services on the foundation of Spaces and enable users to experience the next phase of audio conversations on Twitter.

Spaces lookup and Spaces search are the two endpoints being released, and all developers using the Twitter API v2 will be able to access the new endpoints. Developers will now be able to explore live or scheduled Spaces using criteria like Spaces ID, user ID, or keyword, and build tools and solutions that can enable users to discover Spaces that are relevant to their interests swiftly.

Metrics associated with an active Space, and public metadata will also be available for developers through Spaces lookup. This endpoint can also be used to garner details about one or more Spaces, share links to these Spaces, or add a link to an upcoming Spaces to a calendar.

Also Read: Twitter launches new endpoints as part of Early Access to the Twitter API v2

Participant count, list of Speakers and Hosts (including Co-hosts), detected language, start time, scheduled start time, creation time, status (live or scheduled), and ticketed status, are some of the data metrics that developers can access through Space data dictionary, which holds a set of metadata that can help understand an active Space.

Twitter is also working on the functionality that enables developers to build tools and features specifically for Spaces Hosts, and additionally, incorporate reminders for upcoming Spaces into their tools.

Enabling users to discover relevant Spaces and set reminders, and providing data metrics to Spaces Hosts understand their Space’s performance, are the two main focus areas of Twitter with the release of these new endpoints.

Comments