VOOT Presents IBMP Awards: All you need to know about knowledge-sharing sessions

As the VOOT Presents IBMP Awards finale nears, here’s a sneak-peek into the summit’s line-up featuring insightful conversations, panel sessions, and debates. The finale is on on 19th August 2021.

Drum Rolls, bated breaths, and excitement! The stage is set as we bring the first edition of VOOT Presents India’s Best Marketers and Planners (IBMP) Awards on 19th August 2021. IBMP awards aims to recognize and celebrate the marketers and planners who made things happen despite the many obstacles and unprecedented challenges that the pandemic threw their way.

We present sessions from eminent industry speakers as they discuss the changing landscape of Advertising and Marketing with benchmark practices to look forward to, especially post the second wave in the country. You can register for the finale here.

Here’s a look at the insightful line-up that you can’t afford to miss out on:

3:00 PM: Keynote Session: Ashish Bhasin, CEO APAC & Chairman, Dentsu India in conversation with Hitesh Rajwani, Founder & CEO, Social Samosa Network

3.35 PM: Spends & Trends: Decoding Festive Season 2021 From Industry lens

Speakers:

Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital & Madison Media Ultra

Navonil Chatterjee, Joint President & CSO at Rediffusion

Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect

Pankaj Jain, Partner Director, Native, India & SEA, Httpool, Managing Director, Httpool India

4.25 PM: Fireside Chat with Chanpreet Arora, Business Head, VOOT (AVOD), Viacom18 Digital Ventures & Karthik Shankar, Head Of Digital Training, GroupM

5:00 PM: VOOT Presents India’s Best Marketers & Planners By Social Samosa Winner Announcement

An ode to the marketers and media planners from the industry, VOOT Presents India’s Best Marketers and Planners is our endeavor to honor the individuals who go above and beyond, working remotely with limited resources in the changing world.

Block your calendar for the virtual summit on 19th August 2021 – Thursday, 3 PM.

Comments