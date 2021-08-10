YouTube initiates Creator Program for independent journalists

Creator Program aims to bolster digital journalism and independent journalists. Indian journalists such as Pari Saikia, Rohit Upadhyay, and Sehar Qazi are a part of the new program.

YouTube recently launched a Creator Program for individual journalists from around the world. The new program is a part of its initiative to support the thriving digital news ecosystem. Independent journalists who disseminate information and report on current affairs via digital mode will be supported through the Program.

YouTube aims to train journalists on various topics like YouTube best practices, video production, and entrepreneurship with peers around the world, grants to fuel capabilities, and access to dedicated support from specialists.

This comprehensive series of training has many salient features:

Grant: Selected participants will receive a grant of $20,000 to $50,000 USD (depending on their country of residence).

Best practices training: Selected participants will receive training covering a range of topics, including YouTube best practices, video production, and entrepreneurship. YouTube plans to develop and deliver the curriculum in partnership with Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications.

YouTube specialist support: Selected participants will receive one-on-one coaching and support from a YouTube specialist. These specialists are located around the world and have extensive experience working with newsrooms and creators to build their audiences and businesses on YouTube.

The goal of the Creator Program is to familiarise journalists with the technology involved in video production, content strategy, and building an online audience. After the completion, journalists will work with YouTube and apply their knowledge in their broader and bigger news industry.

