Zoom loads new features such as Focus Mode & Transfer Meeting capability

Zoom Video Communications has introduced a new set of features for its users. This includes features like transferring meeting from mobile to desktop, enhanced chat sidebar, and more.

Zoom Video Communications released new features and updates to help users further secure and streamline their communications and gain insights into how their users are communicating over Zoom. These improvements include the release of Focus Mode, enhancements to Zoom Chat sidebar, and more. Zoom will move all customers to the new experience in October 2021.

Focus Mode

Focus Mode does just that – it helps keep people focused in a Zoom meeting. Designed with educators in mind, Focus Mode places meeting participants in a view where they can only able to see themselves, the host/co-hosts, and the content they are sharing. In this view, hosts and co-hosts can also choose to view participants in the gallery view, enabling them to see all participants simultaneously.

Transfer meeting from mobile to desktop

The world of work is changing, and employees need to communicate and collaborate effectively, whether at the office or on the go. The ability to seamlessly transition a meeting from mobile to desktop and back to mobile allows you to continue your conversations no matter what life sends your way.

Limit screen sharing for meetings with external participants

To prevent the sharing of sensitive information, admins can apply restrictions to specific users or to groups that prevent them from screen sharing when a guest participant (a user external to the host’s account) joins a meeting. These users will still be able to screen share when there are no guest participants.

Automatic reactions from gesture recognition

Zoom added an iPad functionality with new features. This includes automatic reactions from gesture recognition that enables users to use visual gestures, such as a raised hand, to automatically use a corresponding meeting reaction. Currently, there is support for this feature for the Raise Hand and Thumbs Up reactions.

Zoom Chat

Chat sidebar enhancements

Zoom has made further enhancements to the chat sidebar to streamline the user experience. These include:

The addition of clear markers that note whether a channel is public or private.

An update to the chat sidebar to display fewer chats and channels per group.

The ability to expand the chat sidebar to see more chats and channels.

Additionally, the updated search functionality can again be found on the client’s left side, creating an interface that is more familiar to our users.

New admin experience

Zoom has consolidated their admin experience so now users can manage their account settings, groups, group settings, and contacts conveniently from one place. Account owners will have the option to temporarily stay with the current experience or permanently switch to the new admin experience.

