All you need to know about the latest launch – Prime Video Channels

With the new offering, customers can now browse content from various OTT platforms in one place, through an add-on subscription fee through Prime Video channels. The new model was teased by the OTT platform a few days ago.

In a bid to offer a diverse slate of content from different video streaming services, Amazon Prime Video launched ‘Prime Video Channels’ in the Indian market. With Prime Video channels, the brand aims to be a one-stop shop for content consumption where users can avoid the hassle of juggling between different OTT platforms, multiple usernames, passwords, and billing due dates.

Prime Video Channels

Acting as an intermediary, the Prime Video Channels will provide an option of add-on subscriptions for Prime members. Leveraging the feature, users will be able to stream content from these OTT platforms within the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India.

Prime Video Channels will bring a diverse collection of content options from global and local binge-worthy content to reality shows, movies, and documentaries from eight video streaming services. This includes Lionsgate Play, discovery+, Eros Now, MUBI, DocuBay, Hoichoi, ShortsTV, and manoramaMAX. Each of the platform’s content can be accessed through the Prime Video add-on subscription option.

Additionally, with the launch of Prime Video channels, the OTT platform aims to help users customize and personalize the content available as they need to only pay for the video streaming services they choose. In case, the users do not want to access the additional channel subscription, they can continue to view content on Amazon Prime Video without any extra charges.

Benefits & Pricing in India

Other than the hassle-free login and billing options, Prime members would also be able to avail of an introductory annual subscription offer made available by the OTT channel partners.

With all the customized content in one place, the users will be able to leverage IMDB’s X-Ray feature, a consolidated watch list, and a download library to consume content online as well as offline. Capped with an option to manage data consumption, the brand attempts to bring a holistic and trouble-free viewing experience for its subscribers.

Prime members will be able to avail the content from Discovery+ by paying INR 299 per year. The sub-genres for the channel include Science, Adventure, Food, and Lifestyle at a discounted price during the launch.

The DocuBay subscription will cost the users INR 499 per year. This will cover documentaries from across the globe. DocuBay will be offering a 50% discount to its original pricing of INR 999 to the Amazon Prime members during the launch on annual subscriptions.

To be able to view content from Eros Now, customers can buy subscriptions for the channel at INR 299 at a discount of 25% during the launch and access over 12,000 movies, and premium original episodic series, and more in 13 languages.

Offering content in the Bengali language, a Hoichoi subscription will cost INR 599 per year for the users. Again, Prime Members have the option to avail 33% discount on Hoichoi annual subscription for multiple streams and devices during the launch.

The Lionsgate subscription for Prime Video users will be INR 699 per year. It aims to bring noteworthy franchise content, premium movies, shows, and more.

Showcasing Malayalam news and content, manoramaMAX from the house of MM TV Ltd, the television network from Malayala Manorama Group, is priced at INR 699 per year for Prime users. The OTT brand also comes at a 30% discount during the Prime channels’ launch.

To view classic and arthouse cinema, Prime members can opt for MUBI which is priced at INR 1999 per year with an introductory discount price.

Also Read: Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel in the latest global campaign

The ShortsTV subscription is priced at INR 299 per year and brings short films from across the globe including Academy Award-nominated shorts.

Prime Video Channels: Pre buzz Campaign

To spread awareness about its latest feature, Amazon Prime Video started the #JoinTheBiggestParty campaign as a pre buzz campaign to the launch. The brand created intrigue and curiosity, keeping the consumers guessing about what comes next.

Post amplification, the brand shared an Instagram DM screenshot while showcasing the 8 OTT brands, ready to join the party.

This was followed by a Twitter post involving all the channel partners who retweeted the party announcement post across the platform. Eight of the channel partners even engaged in brand banter for further reach and engagement.

Here’s what we meant when we said we were planning the biggest entertainment party of the year! reply if you have the invite #JoinTheBiggestParty 🎉 — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) September 24, 2021

Culminating with a master carousel post across social media platforms, the brand introduced Prime Video Channels, highlighting the add-subscription option on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Several brands also engaged in the conversation to #JoinTheBiggestParty by Amazon Prime Video, in line with their ethos and tonality to continue the buzz and mass reach around the launch. This included Jeevansathi, Zomato, Smule India, Domino’s India, CoinSwitch, amongst others.

Woah! So many new movies and shows to watch on #PrimeVideoChannels! It legit makes us want to sing and celebrate with joy! https://t.co/H6haNtPsgU — Smule India (@smuleindia) September 24, 2021

This is a party that we'd surely like to invest in 😎! #JoinTheBiggestParty https://t.co/SwiEcBPsyz — CoinSwitch Kuber (@CoinSwitchKuber) September 24, 2021

We’d love to be the 9th guest to this party. The one who brings all the food 🥳 — zomato (@zomato) September 24, 2021

Do you know what makes binge time better? Pizza, the answer is always Pizza! 🍕🍕#PrimeVideoChannels #HowzzatDominos https://t.co/jEBrshhOTy — dominos_india (@dominos_india) September 24, 2021

#PrimeVideoChannels is here which means your binge-watch time will surely spike. Might we suggest some delicious coffee brews to help you out? 🤔



Check out this blog: https://t.co/G2b4EiCGfL — Rage Coffee (@theragecoffee) September 24, 2021

https://twitter.com/buywow_in/status/1441369209808642050?s=20>

Extending the content library while collaborating with eight OTT platforms, Amazon Prime Video aims to bring regional, Indian, and global content under one ambit with Prime Video Channels. Prime members will be able to consume content from the subscribed Prime Video Channels across various devices ranging from Smart TVs, TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick to Fire tablets, Apple TV, and more.

Comments