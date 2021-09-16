iPhone 13 campaign launches with a tint of Bollywood

iPhone 13 launch campaign has got all the Bollywood buffs grooving over the ‘Dum Maro Dum’ tune revisited in the background score of the now trending ad. Apple licenced Saregama India’s retro song for the same.

Apple recently announced new models in the iPhone13 lineup. The product launch in California caught everyone’s attention – consumers, memers, and brands. With the launch of their new series, came the launch campaign much to the surprise of Indians and Bollywood lovers all over the globe. Remixing the tune and song of the popular track, ‘Dum Maro Dum’ has gotten the socioverse grooving. Apple licensed and used Saregama India’s song “Dum Maro Dum” first featured in the 1971 movie, Hare Rama, Hare Krishna.

Composed by R.D. Burman dearly known as Pancham da, the retro song has been recreated many times.

Back in 2018, Apple used a R.D.Burman song in an iPhone ad – the 2018 iPhone X ad that featured ‘Meri Nazar Hai Tujh Pe’ from ‘The Burning Train’, a 1980 Bollywood film. Blurred Records was the record label in that case and they confirmed getting the license to the song.

The recent Apple campaign has used Footsie’s 2015 song ‘Work All Day’. Sukh Knight, the producer of the track was asked by Apple to create a new version of the 2015 song. Footsie’s track also had a licensed portion of RD Burman’s Bollywood classic tune “Dum Maaro Dum.”

Indian songs and artists have been getting their due diligence in global content pieces lately. With the new campaign, iPhone manages to keep the streak of intriguing launch campaigns alive.

