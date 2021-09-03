Brands creatives takeover the Money Heist moment

Fans across the realm have been engaging with the release of Money Heist Season 5, here are few brand creatives leveraging the social media mania.

Money Heist has been the talk of the town ever since Netflix announced the release of the fifth season of the Spanish series, and as the season premieres, the buzz generated for the subsequent part of the year plunged into an influx of brand creatives from across various sectors.

With references integrated into designing and copywriting the creatives, brands like Shaadi Saga, Zomato, upGrad, Amul, and many more have geared up and participated in the social media conversations through witty creatives with brand connect. Netflix too has been actively promoting the series, creating consistent buzz around the release. Money Heist became a globally known show a year or so after its release and since has managed to become one of the most viewers shows on Netflix. With part one of the concluding series released, Netflix, other brands, and fans are equally contributing to keep the buzz alive.

Here are a few creatives for the Money Heist season premiere.

Amul India

Parle 20-20 Cookies

Manforce India

Chai Point

upGrad

Shaadi Saga

Zomato

Nature’s Basket

Nicotex

Crompton India

Ixigo

