Brand Introduction

ALTBalaji, the video-on-demand platform from Balaji Telefilms Limited recently released their new show – Cartel featuring 137 actors including Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jitendra Joshi, Tanuj Virwani, and Divya Agarwal

Cartel is the story of the first family of the business, that rules the divided factions of the underworld in the city of Mumbai

For Cartel, ALTBalaji adopted a 360-degree route of communication across Digital, Television, Print, and OOH. The campaign focussed on The House of Angres is aimed at creating intrigue, engagement, and chatter around what’s brewing, through an integrated campaign.

The objective of the campaign was to create clutter-breaking communication around the show and driving footfalls on the ALTBalaji app.

Execution

The campaign started as the makers created curiosity around the ‘Who are the Angres’ proposition without any hint or mention of the show. The idea was to keep the viewers guessing about who are The ‘Angres’?

To establish The ‘Angres’, the marketers put up hoardings at vantage points across Mumbai.

#WhoAreTheAngres Campaign

Post the campaign launch, the #WhoAreTheAngres trended on Twitter, extending the campaign on digital. The pre-launch campaign was further amplified by influencers across social media.

Having captured the audience’s attention, ALTBalaji then revealed who the Angres are and announced their show, Cartel.

This was followed by the introduction of the Angre family, providing glimpses of power and authority associated with them, giving an insight into the show. The campaign further undertook a BTL activity, where the rule of the ‘Angres’ family was painted over Aarey walls. This initiative was amplified across social media platforms.

Character Introduction Posts

Following the introduction of the Angre family in the underworld, the brand took the viewers inside the world of ‘Cartel’ through a series of character introductions.

Soon, the teaser to the trailer was released with a sneak-peak of the Andre family.

Post the teaser, the Cartel trailer was launched, further generating conversations around the show.

The trailer was amplified by the media and the influencers for mass reach. As one of the ambient activations, Cartel’s promo was also displayed in Vijay Sales outlets, pan-India.

Dialogue Snippets

To continue with the momentum and build recall, several dialogue snippets and posts were released tapping on to reels and static posts, as part of the Cartel marketing strategy.

To amplify the dialogues from Cartel, the makers launched an Instagram filter to build upon the theme.

Cartel and Giphy x Tenor Stickrs

Leveraging the latest social media tools for engagement, the makers launched Tenor and Giphy stickrs with one-liners and catchy dialogues from the show.

Countdown Posts

Leveraging Reels, the makers posted countdown posts on Instagram and other social channels to redirect viewers to watch the show.

The marketers also released a series of posts on zodiac signs based on the characters from the show, attracting consumers through various content hooks.

Influencer Collaborations

The actors further promoted Cartel through interactions and engagement with the media and the audience while sharing anecdotes and BTS stories from the shoot and the making of the show, on social media.

Several influencers such as Siddharth Kannan, Kishwar Merchant, amongst others interacted with the star cast to spread awareness about the show.

Cartel Launch Party – Welcoming #TheAngres

The Cartel launch party was held to celebrate the launch of the show with the press. The launch party saw several popular celebs’ attendance.

Moment Marketing

Tapping on the moment of ‘Ronaldo Homecoming’, the marketers attempted to lap on the engagement with the occasion marketing post. Memes and moments have been a consistent part of the show’s marketing strategy in a bid to be a part of the consumer’s daily social media roaster.

Brand Collaborations

ALTBalaji partnered with 15+ youth-centric brands to engage with its audiences. Aligning with the theme of the show, the OTT platform tied up with the brands that include Ferns N Petals, Ixigo, Ugaoo, Growfitter, Dunzo, Reliance digital, Voyage, Flyrobe, Ustreak, Bollywoo. Cartel collaborated with these brands for their reach and engagement in different capacities. The associations were further amplified by concept videos, media giveaways, merchandise, contests, and gratifications from the brands.

Contests

As part of the Cartel marketing strategy, the team released several contest campaigns for engagement around the show.

Cartel Fan Art Contest

The makers launched the Cartel Fan Art Contest to engage the viewers through the contest campaign.

Cartel Dialogue Challenge on Josh

Partnering with Josh, Cartel launched the dialogue challenge where select influencers participated and created over 6000 videos, as part of the engagement activity. The winners stood a chance to win exclusive merchandise, subscription, and feature on the official ALTBalaji social media pages.

Cartel Quiz on Alexa

The brand also launched an interactive quiz in partnership with Alexa. The winners stood a chance to win ALTBalaji’s subscription along with a gift hamper and a virtual meet with the stars of the show.

Cartel Transformation Challenge

The makers utilized Instagram Reels to release its transformation challenge to urge the participants to showcase their normal vs gangster looks in line with the Cartel theme.

Cartel x Television

The team collaborated with popular Television serials such as Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya for the promotions.

Leveraging Instagram Reels, the makers also shared social media posts in association with the actors as they made an appearance on the Television shows.

Cartel x OOH Activations

The show leveraged billboards to announce the show and continue building buzz for Cartel, established across the streets, cafes, airports, and other vantage points in Mumbai city.

Cartel x Radionama

To keep the buzz alive across media channels, Cartel collaborated with Radio City for a contest campaign. The winners for the engagement campaign were gifted with hampers from Bollywoo.

Cartel x Print

They also leveraged print media publications such as Midday, Jaipur Times, Dainik Adhikari, amongst others and other digital publication houses to spread the word about the show.

Instagram Live: Interaction with Students & Colleges

The Cartel team even interacted with the various colleges like NMIMS, Jai Hind, R D. National, Thakur College, Mithibai, IIT BHU, amongst others.

Tree Plantation in Aarey Forest

The cast of Cartel collaborated with an NGO where the cast joined hands with Mission Green Mumbai for a noble cause. 100 trees were planted around Aarey Colony.

The series also topped IMDB ratings.

Results

Reach: 247 Mn+

Average Impressions: 260 Mn+

Comments