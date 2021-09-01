Clubhouse is now enhanced with spatial audio

Spatial audio is the latest technology to be adopted by and that enhances Clubhouse. The listening experience will now be amplified and users will hear the people around in 3D.

The feature will gradually be rolled out as the default experience for all new iOS users, with Android coming soon. Users who prefer the old listening experience, can turn spatial audio off anytime in the Settings of the Clubhouse app.

For the unacquainted, Spatial Audio is a technology that created sound in 360 degrees around a listener, it applies directional audio filters, adjusting the frequencies that each ear hears so that sounds can be placed virtually anywhere in 3D space, and Clubhouse has adopted it in attempt to make the experience a bit more lifelike.

The platform has maintained that conversations on Clubhouse are like being at a dinner or cocktail party with people dropping in and out, and the user hears people speak from all around. The domestication of this technology aims to replicate this scenario and improve the user experience.

Spatial audio works best with headphones (wired or BlueTooth) and the subtle spatial cues may also make it easier for users to track who is speaking.

Users can check out what it would sound like, in this demo video below.

Hear ye, hear ye 🔊 spAAaAaAatial audio on Clubhouse!



It's like surround sound, but w/ your own headphones. A more vibrant, human experience! Plus makes it much easier to tell who's talking.



thanks to @juberti for this one 👏 rolling out now on iOS, Android coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Zit6F9ijRK — Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) August 29, 2021

