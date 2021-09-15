Education Above All Foundation calls attention to growing attacks on schooling

In an uncompromisingly forthright campaign, the global foundation Education Above All weaves a plain sailing narrative into the harsh realities of rising violence against students, teachers, and schools.

The bleak future of children that will be haunted by their present-day living conditions and lack of education has been captured in each expression of the over one-minute thirty-second long campaign by the Education Above All Foundation.

Created in collaboration with the agency and production company Across the Pond, and directed by Nathan Sam Long, the campaign is in line with the organization’s objective of protecting the right of children around the world to gain an education.

The campaign is a part of the #UniteToProtect global movement the organization will be dedicated to for three years, and it was also supported by a virtual event that marked the UN International Day for the ‘Protection Of Education From Attack’. The forum was committed to voicing out and discuss issues surrounding accountability and justice for victims of violence against education.

“Attacks on education around the world are increasing each year, depriving millions of young people of a future. The students and staff who are killed or injured in these attacks are not collateral damage; they are victims of deliberate attacks, targeted in the very spaces where they should be safe to learn and teach. It is time for the international community to move beyond calls for accountability and to work on concrete ways to stop attacks,” said Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of EAA and UN Sustainable Development Goals Advocate.

According to the Global, Coalition to Protect Education from Attack (GCPEA) – of which EAA is a founding member – there were 2,400 documented attacks on education in 2020, a 33% increase since 2019, and in the last six years, deliberate attacks on education have destroyed over 25,000 lives in 95 countries.

The campaign ‘Calling Attendace’ intends to bring the world’s attention to the children who are stuck in a state of war, are displaced, have lost their family or their teachers to acts of violence, or are locked up in the back of a truck on their way to be trafficked to a sexual predator, instead of learning in school.

