[Event] Going Deep and Wide: How to reach Bharat’s New Internet Users

Pandemic has brought some unimaginable changes in workplaces, networking, and connecting with the audience. While almost everything came to a standstill, the internet was at the forefront, spreading thin and wide in the country. Affordable data plans, a wide range of smartphones, and content revolution has put on the forefront the Tier II and III markets. The consumer diversity, purchase patterns, and spending power in these regions hold great potential for brands.

In line with this thought, Social Samosa is back with an exciting knowledge-sharing webinar on ‘Going Deep and Wide: How to reach Bharat’s New Internet Users’. The virtual panel discussion will highlight the changes needed in building a brand strategy, to cater to the growing internet population located in the nook and cranny of the country. Register for the session here.

Moderated by Hitesh Rajwani, Founder & CEO, Social Samosa the session will have experts from various brand domains:

Soumya Kant is the founding member of Clovia. She is currently heading B2B sales for both domestic and international markets including large format stores for the brand.

Abhimanyu Mishra is the Head of Marketing at Bewakoof.com. He leads the brand’s marketing and communication campaigns.

Palkush Rai Chawla is the Head of Product & Monetization, ShareChat. He holds over 8 yrs of product management and entrepreneurship experience in building and scaling consumer products.

The virtual session will be insightful for brands and advertisers looking to reach out to the post-pandemic consumer. Below are the details:

Date & Day: 23rd September 2021, Thursday

Time: 3 PM-4:30 PM.

