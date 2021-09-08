Influencer Marketing for product launch: Durex’s multi-faceted campaign for Extra Thin Flavored Condoms

Targeting consumers who are satisfied with flavoured condoms, and catering to the consumers who would be intrigued by the thinnest condoms in the market, Durex launched a multi-platform campaign featuring several entertainment personalities, for their new product range, Extra Thin Flavoured Condoms.

Tapping on the common notion that flavoured condoms may set the mood, but may not convey the feelings – Durex created a new product which was then integrated with their brand communication. The blanket campaign intends to #EndBedroomDistancing with their new product – extra thin flavoured condoms.

Pre-Buzz

Starting off with the pre-buzz phase of the campaign, Durex kicked off with a brand creative bringing up the topic of Bedroom Disttancing, featuring several personalities such as Harshvardhan Rane of the Haseen Dilruba and Taish fame, actor Prateik Babbar, and more. The celebrities discussed a take on bedroom distancing, a concept that the audience may have experienced but would not be familiar with.

#EndBedroomDistancing

Dilen Gandhi, Regional Marketing Director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt states, “While over 60% of condom sales in India are in the flavoured condoms category, the focus has primarily been on flavours and not on product innovation and offerings addressing intimacy issues faced by the consumers in this segment. This product is a global first launch for Durex focused on bringing in the much-needed intimacy in the bedroom. Complimented by conversations on #EndBedroomDistancing, we promise to help consumers break boundaries of imagination, one innovation at a time”.

#EndBedroomDistancing Ft. Harshvardhan Rane

Campaign Launch

The 20-second TVC, conceptualized and created in association with Havas Creative (India) has been weaved around drawing parallels with imagery to convey the ‘extra thin’ offering.

The commercial features Prateik Babbar and Elnaaz Norouzi who played the character of ‘Jamila’ in the popular series Sacred Games. Directed by Lloyd Baptista, with production by BANG BANG, the spot has also been amplified on digital platforms and through the social handles of the personalities roped in for the campaign.

Discussing the creative strategy, Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, said, “For the launch of Durex’s latest innovation, we faced an interesting conundrum. Do couples who are quite satisfied with existing flavoured condoms have a problem with thickness? Well, in true Durex fashion we did a googly on a current social norm to spark conversations. And we also ripped the mask off the distancing that was happening in bedrooms everywhere”.

#FeelTheFlavour Ft. Elnaaz Norouzi & Prateik Babbar

Post-Launch

The brand executed an influencer-integrated leg of the campaign to sustain the buzz generated. This leg features a mix of personalities from the Hindi Film Industry such as Radhika Apte, TV personalities such as Anita H Reddy and Prince Narula, music artist Badshah, and the regional star Ritabhari Chakraborty, who has a substantial following amongst the Bengali-speaking audiences. The TVC was also amplified through the social handles of the personalities featured.

#FeelTheFlavour Ft. Radhika Apte

#FeelTheFlavour Ft. Ritabhari Chakraborty

