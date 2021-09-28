Plum strengthens leadership with new CMO & CFO appointment

Plum has appointed Shivani Behl and Gaurav Sarda as CMO and CFO respectively. They will work closely with Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO, to further accelerate the growth of the brand Plum.

Plum is strengthening its leadership team as it looks to deepen its omnichannel network across geographies, expand its product offering across newer segments and drive business transformation. The company has announced the appointment of Shivani Behl as Chief Marketing Officer and Gaurav Sarda as Chief Financial Officer.

Shivani brings with her 15+ years of diverse experience across sales and marketing and has worked on building iconic brands across retail, FMCD, and beauty sectors. She has held leadership positions at Lakme Lever, Shoppers Stop, and Reliance Brands. At Plum, she will be responsible for scaling growth across the levers of brand and marketing, partnerships, community culture and engagement, and product innovation.

On her appointment, Shivani said, “It is an interesting juncture for D2C Beauty brands and Plum in particular. I am excited to take this opportunity to architect a brand-first approach to drive exponential growth at Plum. I believe Plum’s potential is unlimited, and look forward to working with the entire Plum team to build and accelerate the brand’s momentum in the months and years to come.”

Further, the finance division of the company gets strengthened with the joining of Gaurav Sarda as Chief Financial Officer. With rich experience of more than 14 years, he last served as Head – Manufacturing Commercial at Marico Limited. At Plum, Gaurav will work closely with the rest of the senior leadership team to drive and grow the company’s financial and development strategy.

Gaurav commented, “The path ahead is an exciting one. As the company continues to scale, I look forward to leveraging my background to implement the next phase of operational excellence and further strengthen the strong financial foundation, aligning it to the rapid growth and enabling overall business excellence.”

On the new appointments, Shankar Prasad, CEO & Founder Plum said, “We are thrilled to welcome Shivani and Gaurav to our core leadership team as we embark on our next phase of growth. Both of them bring a wealth of experience and best practices from leading companies. Their values, skills, and expertise will complement the functional strength of our current top leadership team comprising CD Prabhakar (CBO, Retail) and Girish Kulkarni (Head of SCM & Technology). Together, we look forward to shaping the company into something we all can be proud of.”

