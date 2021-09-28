Tanishq’s Pujo campaign for 2021 celebrates the ‘karigors’

The Tanishq Durga Pujo campaign highlights how the skilled Bengali master Karigors of Tanishq have poured their heart and soul into crafting stunning yellow gold jewellery with intricate designs. These designs are created for every Bengali woman who truly are the Durgas of today.

Tanishq launched a new campaign this Durga Pujo. Conceptualized by Tanishq and Lowe Lintas, the Pujo campaign, ‘Utshob Amader, Shaaj’o Amader’, celebrates the spirit of the festival and is an ode to all of Maa Durga’s karigors including each one of us who contribute towards adorning the festivities.

The film is set on the premise of adorning this festival of adornment itself. This ‘adornment’ aspect is integral to Pujo and represents a larger philosophy in this campaign. The film encompasses every single aspect of Pujo which infuses life into the Durga Pujo festivities.

This concept of adorning the festivities reflects in the campaign tagline ‘Utshob Amader, Shaaj’o Amader’ The film features the renowned mother-daughter duo, Sudipta Chakraborty and her daughter Shahida Neera along with Bhadra Basu.

The film is shot against the backdrop of Pishi Dida preparing to deck up and adorn Maa Durga overnight with necklaces, bangles, earrings, and other jewellery pieces in a run-up to the Pujo. The film essentially depicts the last-minute preparations on Maha Panchami night so that everything is set perfectly for Debi’s bodhon on Maha Shashti. Tanishq’s Utshob Amader, Shaaj’o Amader film focuses on relationships that are so very relatable for all Bengalis and celebrates the unique endearing charm in each of these relationships.

This year, Tanishq’s pujo campaign starts with Bishwakarma Pujo which brings on the ‘Pujo Pujo Bhaab’ and ‘Pujo is almost here’ feeling. The campaign pays a tribute to Bishwakarma Thakur – the chief architect and the master craftsman of the Universe thereby bringing the Bengali Karigors at the forefront who truly embody the spirit of the Lord are the very heart and soul of Tanishq.

The Karigors are an integral part of the festivities as they design each piece with utmost dedication – each exquisite piece is an ode to what is the very soul of this festival – the spirit of adornment. With this campaign, Tanishq urges Bengali women to make its latest collection– ‘Shaaj,’ a part of their Pujo’r Shaaj, and appreciate the efforts of Bengal’s karigars for their contribution. ­

Speaking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, said “Pujo is a festival that is as much about adorning the festivities as it is about adorning ourselves and our relationships. ‘Utshob Amader, Shaaj’o Amader’, celebrates relationships in an endearing and heartwarming manner in the midst of all the festivities. It showcases our new collection ‘Shaaj’, exquisite artistry from our Karigors who truly are the pride of Tanishq. We hope our traditional Bengali designs in gold brought to life by our master Karigors, will adorn the Durgas of today and add a little more sparkle to your Pujo celebrations as we offer our prayers to Maa Durga together.”

Speaking about the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, “In the year gone by and the unprecedented times we are living in, we see this as an opportunity to celebrate tradition and bring alive the spirit of rejuvenation of the human spirit during the Pujo festival, one that transforms all of Bengal into an artists’ canvas. This Pujo, Tanishq celebrates all the creators who bring Pujo alive, with a collection of unparalleled beauty created by our Bengali karigors.”

Director, Bauddhayan Mukherji, said “As a Bengali, I have always looked forward to Tanishq Durga Pujo films. Little did I know that one day I will be making one. So, it has ‘special’ written all over it. I cannot pre-empt how people would receive it but as far as we are concerned at Little Lamb Films along with our cast and crew, we have poured our hearts into it. This was a passion project which took me to my childhood and my roots. I am hugely indebted to Tanishq and Lowe Lintas for this one.”

