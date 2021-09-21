YouTube launches first-ever podcast called ‘The Upload’

The Upload: The Rise of the Creator Economy delves into behind-the-scenes video creation on YouTube; the podcast will also touch upon the businesses built by these creators.

The first episode of podcasts by YouTube is in collaboration with National Public Media and is the first custom podcast series from NPM Creative, with the show hosted by Brittany Luse, journalist and co-host of the For Colored Nerds podcast.

Throughout the series, creators of all sizes and from all genres would be invited to share their journey. The first episode will feature Lilly Singh, who would share the learnings of her journey of over ten years. The upcoming lineup includes Caleb Marshall of The Fitness Marshall, Emmy Cho of emmymade, and Leah Bolden of See Jane Drill, the Lau Family of Made with Lau, and rap artist DDG (DDG).

The release for each new episode is slated for every Wednesday starting 22 September 2021 and will be distributed on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Podcasts, via smart speakers with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and more.

The push towards the thriving economy with podcasts comes on the back of the recent announcement of the launch of YouTube Theater to propel the creator community offline. YouTube and Hollywood Park have officially opened YouTube Theater for business, the 6,000-seat venue will host a variety of live entertainment events.

Live Events such as YouTube FanFest and more offline ventures by the online video sharing platform are on the verge of being amplified with the inauguration of YouTube Theater, designed to host entertainment events, concerts, theater performances, award shows, ESports competitions, community gatherings, conferences, and more.

Located at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, the arena was built in a 10-year partnership with the team at Hollywood Park, and the sports and entertainment destination spans up to nearly 300-acres.

